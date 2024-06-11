Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Pakistani army raids militant hideout, kills 11 in overnight operation

Pakistani security forces raided a militant hideout, killing 11 in an overnight operation in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban in the restive northwest, authorities said on Tuesday.

Pakistan, Pakistan flag

It added the operation is still ongoing "to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area and that security forces were determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism" in Pakistan. Photo: Unsplash

AP Dera Ismail Khan
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 8:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistani security forces raided a militant hideout, killing 11 in an overnight operation in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban in the restive northwest, authorities said on Tuesday.
The intelligence-based raid was in retaliation to Sunday's roadside bombing that killed seven soldiers in the same Lakki Marwat district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bordering Afghanistan, the military said in a statement.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
It added the operation is still ongoing "to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area and that security forces were determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism" in Pakistan.
No one has claimed Sunday's attack, however, blame is likely to fall on Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, an ally of the Afghan Taliban but is a separate group. It has stepped up its assaults in the region since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.
Pakistani officials often accuse Afghanistan's Taliban rulers of giving shelter to TTP fighters, a charge that Kabul repeatedly denies. Pakistani Taliban says it is not using Afghan soil for attacks in Pakistan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan army Army militants

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsModi 3.0 Cabinet Meeting LiveLatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon