Palestinian deaths soar past 2,300, makes it deadliest of 5 wars for Gaza

Israel-palestine, Palestinians

For Israel, this is the deadliest war since the 1973 conflict with Egypt and Syria | Representative image | Photo: Bloomberg

AP Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2023 | 11:57 AM IST
The Gaza Health Ministry says 2,329 Palestinians have been killed since the latest fighting erupted, making this the deadliest of the five Gaza wars for Palestinians.
The death toll on Sunday surpassed that of the third war between Israel and Hamas, in the summer of 2014, when 2,251 Palestinians, including 1,462 civilians, were killed, according to UN figures.
That war lasted six weeks, and 74 people were killed on the Israeli side, including six civilians.
The current war erupted a week ago when Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel in a shocking surprise attack. More than 1,300 Israelis have been killed in the initial, wide-ranging assault and in rocket attacks from Gaza. The overwhelming majority were civilians.
For Israel, this is the deadliest war since the 1973 conflict with Egypt and Syria.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 15 2023 | 11:57 AM IST

