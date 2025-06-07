Saturday, June 07, 2025 | 08:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Panama's president turns to higher power as protests grip nation for months

Panama's president turns to higher power as protests grip nation for months

Protests have extended beyond banana workers and Bocas del Toro, with teachers, construction workers, and students also joining demonstrations over various issues, including social security changes

Panama President Jose Raul Mulino

Mulino has said he won't reverse controversial changes to Panama's social security system | REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

AP Panama City
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 8:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Panama's Jos Ral Mulino appealed to a higher power on Friday, calling in an archbishop and a rabbi to deliver a message to striking banana workers after nearly two months of social protest that have roiled the country.

Mulino has said he won't reverse controversial changes to Panama's social security system, courts have deemed the strike illegal and top banana Chiquita Brands fired nearly 5,000 striking workers last month in Panama's western Bocas del Toro province.

But nothing has stopped the protests.

So at his weekly news briefing Friday, Mulino said he had met with Archbishop Jos Domingo Ulloa and one of Panama's leading Jewish figures, Rabbi Gustavo Kraselnik, to enlist them as intermediaries. He gave Ulloa a personal letter to bring to Francisco Smith, leader of the striking banana workers' union.

 

In the letter, Mulino said, he committed to send proposed legislation to the Congress that would be favourable for the country's banana sector, above all its workers. But he conditioned the proposal on former workers lifting their protest.

Also Read

Pawan Khera

Pawan Khera jabs Tharoor for surgical strikes comment, quotes from his book

United Nations Security Council

Panama's foreign minister backs India's bid for permanent seat at UNSC

Indian MPs, Tharoor

Panama assures support as Indian MPs convey strong anti-terror message

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi

India's desire for peace not reciprocated by Pak: Tharoor in Panama

Panama President Jose Raul Mulino

Will not renegotiate security deal with US, despite protests: Panama prez

There was precedent for the maneuver.

In 2022, Ulloa brokered a dialogue that eased protests over the high cost of fuel and food. In 2018, Ulloa mediated a dispute between parts of the government.

Smith, secretary general of the Banana Industry Workers Union, had said earlier Friday before Mulino's announcement that he was open to dialogue. Union leaders planned to travel to the capital Monday to meet with the president of the National Assembly and present a list of demands. He insisted, however, that changes be made to the social security reform.

Smith, who has led the protest in western Bocas del Toro province, has said the social security reform passed in March threatens the special privileges laid out for banana workers in another law, covering things like subsidies and labor protections.

The impact has been acute. Chiquita Brands said last month they had lost at least $75 million before announcing a temporary halt to their operations in Panama.

Demonstrations have not been limited to the banana workers, to Bocas del Toro or even to the social security changes. At various times teachers, construction workers and students have protested as well.

Authorities have said they'll withhold the pay of 15,000 teachers for their strike.

On Thursday, border police clashed with protesters who had blocked a highway in eastern Darien province, leaving injured on both sides.

In addition to the social security changes, demonstrators have protested a security agreement giving US troops access to some Panamanian facilities and efforts to reopen a massive copper mine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

donald trump, elon musk

Trump distances himself from Musk, hints at reviewing govt contracts

Harvard University

Harvard gains support from top US universities in Trump funding battle

immigration, visa, travel

Immigration authorities conduct raids across LA amid crowds of protesters

Members of the media in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on April 24

Court rules Trump can exclude journalists from Oval Office, Air Force One

US Supreme court

US Supreme Court gives DOGE access to sensitive social security data

Topics : Panama protests president

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 8:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon