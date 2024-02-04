Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Parents wanted me to speak without an accent to fit in: UK PM on racism

Sunak also recalled the pain of hearing slurs directed at his younger siblings, adding that racism stings and hurts in a way that other things don't

Sunak, Rishi Sunak

He felt what he experienced would not happen to his children now | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rishi Sunak, the UK's Indian-origin Prime Minister, has said that he experienced "racism" when he was a child and his parents sent him for extra drama lessons so that he could "speak properly" without an accent to "fit in".
In 2022, Sunak scripted history when he was appointed by King Charles III as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister after being elected unopposed as the new leader of the governing Conservative Party on Diwali.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The 43-year-old former Chancellor of the Exchequer, a devout Hindu, is the youngest British prime minister in 210 years. He is also the first Hindu Prime Minister of Indian heritage in the UK.
Speaking to ITV News, Sunak shared how his parents were so determined he should fit in and speak without an accent that he was sent for extra drama lessons. You are conscious of being different, he said.
It's hard not to be, right, and obviously I experienced racism as a kid.
Sunak also recalled the pain of hearing slurs directed at his younger siblings, adding that racism stings and hurts in a way that other things don't.
He felt what he experienced would not happen to his children now.
Discussing his Indian heritage, Sunak said his parents were keen for him and his siblings a brother and sister to fit in and not for it to be, in any way, shape or form, a barrier.
His mother, he added, was particularly conscious of how her children spoke. One of the things my mum was obsessed with was that we didn't speak with accents and we would speak properly, he said. So she was keen for us to try to do some extra drama.
I think any form of racism is simply unacceptable, he continued, adding that when he speaks to world leaders, most people look to the UK as an example of how to get this right.
Sunak admitted that he never dreamed there might one day be an ethnic minority prime minister because you didn't have role models like that. [It] hadn't happened yet.

Also Read

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak shares his vision for UK-India relations

Black Americans express concerns about racist depictions in news media

Britain not racist country, my story is a British story: Rishi Sunak

UK leader Rishi Sunak signals plan to backtrack on some climate goals

SL achieved economic recovery due to citizens' support: Wickremesinghe

Elon Musk took illegal drugs with some Tesla board members: Reports

Pak EC disqualifies Shah Mahmood Qureshi from contesting polls for 5 years

Foreign journalists, people detained in Moscow amid crackdown on protests

UN expresses concerns over arbitrary detention of women, girls by Taliban

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rishi Sunak UK Prime Minister racist violence racism in UK Racist comments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon