Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Passenger held at Australian airport after exiting plane via emergency door

Passenger held at Australian airport after exiting plane via emergency door

Passengers screamed and shrieked as the man began erratic behavior shortly before he opened the hatch

Jetstar flight

Representative Image: Jetstar Flight had arrived at Melbourne Airport and had parked at a terminal gate when man left the plane. Image: Shutterstock

AP Melbourne
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A passenger was arrested at an Australian airport after he left a stationary airliner through an emergency exit, walked along a wing, and then climbed down a jet engine to the tarmac on Thursday, officials said.
Jetstar Flight JQ507 had arrived at Melbourne Airport from Sydney and had parked at a terminal gate when the man left the plane by the right-side exit, officials said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Opening the exit automatically deployed a slide from the back of the wing at the fuselage to the ground, a Jetstar statement said. But the man instead walked along the wing and climbed down one of the Airbus A320's two engines, an official said.
Passenger Audrey Varghese said passengers screamed and shrieked as the man began erratic behavior shortly before he opened the hatch.
The man was exhibiting some quite strange behavior, Varghese told Melbourne Radio 3AW.
As soon as the plane started coming to a stop, he immediately got up and charged to where the emergency exit row is, Varghese added.

More From This Section

Canadian freight rail, freight train

Canada's 2 big freight railroads come to full stop without new contracts

Doctors suicide

Female doctors' suicide risk 76% higher than general population: Study

Taiwan flag, Taiwan

Taiwan defence spend to outpace expected GDP growth as China threat rises

Canadian freight rail, freight train

Canadian freight rail halt likely to roil North American supply chains

Donald Trump, Trump

Top Democratic leaders attack Trump, say his policies will divide America

Australian Federal Police officers had been alerted by Jetstar staff and arrested the man for alleged aggressive behavior and breaching aircraft safety protocols, a police statement said.
He was assessed by paramedics and taken to a hospital where he remains for further assessment, the police statement said.
Police were continuing to investigate and charges were likely to be laid at a later date, they said.
Melbourne Airport said the man was detained by aircrew and ground staff before police arrested him.
Melbourne Airport is proud of the exceptional response from ground crew, which meant there was no immediate danger to other passengers or airport staff, an airport statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Nepal Plane Crash, Plane Crash, Kathmandu Plane Crash

Plane with 19 onboard crashes in Kathmandu, only pilot survives: Updates

Airbus

Airbus delivers 67 planes in first half of June, up 2% from last year

WestJet

Canada's WestJet cancels over 400 flights after surprise strike by union

West jet, West jet Airlines

WestJet to resume normal operations as mechanics rescind strike notice

Singapore airlines

S'pore Airlines offers compensation to passengers on turbulent flight

Topics : Airplanes Aviation industry Australia Airports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon