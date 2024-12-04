Business Standard
World News / Trump's Pentagon nominee Hegseth refuses to back down amid growing doubts

Hegseth has denied allegations made in a police report that he sexually assaulted a woman in 2017 at a conference in California

Pete Hegseth

Trump has been considering Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for the defense secretary role should Hegseth falter. | File Photo

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 9:48 PM IST

President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the US Department of Defense, Pete Hegseth, on Wednesday said he is not backing down even as his nomination to lead the Pentagon faces trouble in Congress over allegations about his personal and professional life. 
"I'm doing this for the war fighters, not the warmongers. The Left is afraid of disrupters and change agents. They are afraid of @realDonaldTrump and me. So they smear w/ fake, anonymous sources & BS stories. They don't want truth. Our warriors never back down, & neither will I," the former Fox News host and former National Guard officer wrote in a post on X. 
 
Hegseth has denied allegations made in a police report that he sexually assaulted a woman in 2017 at a conference in California. No charges were filed, and he entered into a private settlement with the alleged victim. 
Meanwhile, NBC News cited 10 current and former Fox employees in its report on Tuesday that Hegseth's drinking of alcohol concerned co-workers at the television network, including showing up at work smelling of alcohol and talking about being hung over. 
Two sources familiar with internal Trump team deliberations said Trump has been considering Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for the defense secretary role should Hegseth falter. 
The sources confirmed reporting by The Wall Street Journal and other outlets. 

US Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican military veteran, is also among the names under consideration to replace Hegseth, CNN reported on Tuesday. Hegseth was set to meet with Ernst, who is also a survivor of sexual assault, and Republican Senator Roger Wicker, who is in line to chair the Armed Services Committee next year, on Wednesday. 
One Trump insider told Reuters that Trump could also turn to Representative Mike Waltz, his choice for White House national security adviser, to head the Pentagon instead. 
Trump's transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A DeSantis representative did not respond to a request for comment. 
Trump's Cabinet-level nominees must be confirmed by the US Senate, which his fellow Republicans will control by a 53-47 margin when he takes office Jan. 20. 
Hegseth has been meeting with lawmakers on Capitol Hill this week in an effort to bolster his nomination. 
At least one top Trump ally, Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham, on Tuesday called the allegations against Hegseth "very disturbing," according to media reports. 
So far, two of the president-elect's choices "Chad Chronister for Drug Enforcement Administration and Matt Gaetz for US attorney general" have dropped out.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 9:48 PM IST

