People from over 30 countries missing after flash floods in Nepal

A glacier collapse in Tibet caused catastrophic flash flooding Wednesday in a border area of China and Nepal. Authorities in both countries have reported more than 160 deaths and over 1,300 people missing as of Thursday. Many were foreigners in the area for trekking or a pilgrimage to a sacred Hindu site.

The number of missing may vary across agencies due to differences in how they collected data, when it was reported and how it was verified, as well as gaps in coordination between those assembling data and those conducting rescue efforts in the affected area.

Nepal-Police reported at least 165 dead and 826 missing. Local reports cited the National Emergency Operation Centre as saying Thursday the missing included 113 Nepali tourists, 85 security personnel from the army and police as well as 161 residents from the Rasuwa district and one from the Nuwakot district.

The National Tourism Board later Thursday said 517 foreigners were missing.

China-State media reported at least three people died and 558 were missing in Gyirong County, Tibet. CCTV reported that 260 of the 558 missing people were foreigners. In addition, nearly 100 Chinese citizens were missing on the Nepal side, China's foreign ministry said.

United States-The board said 65 of the missing were from the United States.

Malaysia-The board said 51 Malaysians were missing.

Ukraine-Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said the 53 Ukrainians considered missing include 46 tourists with whom Nepalese authorities have lost contact.

Australia-The board said 35 Australians were missing.

Britain-The board said 33 of the missing were from Britain.

Canada-Nepal's tourism board said 25 of the missing were from Canada.

South Korea-South Korean government officials said nine citizens working on building a hydropower plant in Nepal were missing.

Singapore-Eight Singaporeans were missing, according to Nepal tourism board.

Germany-Nepal's tourism board said eight tourists from Germany were missing.

Russia-The board said eight Russians were missing.

South Africa-The board said six South Africans were missing.

Latvia-The board said six tourists from Latvia were missing.

Japan-Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expressed worry about five Japanese nationals whom local media reported were missing.

New Zealand-Five people from New Zealand were missing, said Nepal's tourism board.

France-The board said four French citizens were missing.

Belgium-The board said three from Belgium were missing.

Spain-The board said three visitors from Spain were missing.

Others-The board said two people each from Italy, Kazakhstan, Portugal, Ireland and Netherlands were missing. It said 10 others - one each from Belarus, Finland, Hungary, Israel, Lithuania, Philippines, Bulgaria, Switzerland, Serbia and Sweden - were also missing.