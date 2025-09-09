Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 07:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Peter Navarro lashes out at India after another online fact-check on X

Navarro's reaction came to his previously challenged X's content moderation policies on which he had launched a poll to gauge user opinions, escalating his feud with the social media platform

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro walks past news photographers at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 3, 2025 | REUTERS

Earlier, Navarro had a meltdown after being corrected over spreading misinformation pertaining to India's purchase of Russian oil on Saturday | REUTERS

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

Peter Navarro, Senior Counsellor for Trade and Manufacturing for US President Donald Trump, on Monday yet again attacked India after being continuously fact-checked for his false claims on X.

Instead of facing facts about Indian oil purchases from Russia, he alleged Indians of twisting the results of a poll he had posted on X.

He wrote on X, "India has largest population in the world & all it can do is manage few hundred thousand X propagandists to jerk around a poll? Too funny. America: look at how foreign interests use our social media to advance their agenda."

Navarro's reaction came to his previously challenged X's content moderation policies on which he had launched a poll to gauge user opinions, escalating his feud with the social media platform after being corrected on his earlier post.

 

"Indian special interests trying to interfere with domestic dialogue with lies about India buying Russian oil. Should X present this crap as comments from "diverse viewpoints"?, he wrote on X.

To the poll, at the time of writing, out of the 56,175 votes, 75 per cent agreed to Yes, 17 per cent agreed to No, while 7 per cent agreed to 'Hello no. It's obscene'.

Earlier, Navarro had a meltdown after being corrected over spreading misinformation pertaining to India's purchase of Russian oil on Saturday (local time).Calling the community note on X "crap", Navarro alleged that Elon Musk is allowing "propaganda" and reiterated his accusations of India purchasing Russian oil only to make profits.

His response came to an earlier post where he had accused India of profiteering from Russian oil in his latest slew of remarks, alongside alleging that India's tariffs cost "Americans' jobs".

Navarro, in recent times, has repeatedly taken jibes at India. From calling it a "laundromat for the Kremlin", to the castiest jibes such as "Brahmins are profiteering" from the conflict in Russia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump Peter Navarro Donald Trump administration Russia Oil production India oil imports

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 7:11 AM IST

