close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Pledged fund to support Rohingya refugees is grossly insufficient: UN

Bangladesh is currently working with China to start repatriation of the Rohingya to Myanmar as a pilot case. The U.N. said earlier that they were aware of such a move but were not part of it

AP Dhaka
United Nations

United Nations

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 11:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh should not bear the burden of more than 1 million Rohingya refugees alone while the agencies of the United Nations are facing challenges to feed them, an official of the United Nations said Monday.

Olivier De Schutter, a UN special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, made the statement after ending a 12-day trip to Bangladesh, where he visited camps sheltering the refugees from Myanmar. He said the response from the international community to support the refugees against the fund needed is grossly insufficient.

About USD 876 million are needed to support the community for a year, but only 17% of that has been pledged to date, he said, calling it scandalous at a news conference in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka.

Bangladesh should not be left to shoulder the burden of the presence of the refugees on its own. These (UN) agencies should be much better supported in their work, De Schutter said.

He said the World Food Program has been forced in May to reduce the value of the monthly food vouchers it gives to each refugee from USD 12 to USD 10. It will be reduced further to $8 on June 1, he said.

In a context in which food inflation this year was about 8%, that means that in the camps, children are undernourished," De Schutter said. The rates of malnutrition will increase. The rates of stunting will increase. The development of the child in that context will be endangered.

Also Read

UN agency seeks information on origin of Rohingya refugees in Indonesia

Sea-borne Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh believed adrift in Andaman Sea

Official death toll from cyclone Mocha at least 145, says Myanmar

Pakistan seeks more int'l aid as it fails to deal with devastating floods

Lebanese PM calls on UN to help secure safe return of Syrian refugees

Nvidia Corp plans to build Israel's most powerful AI supercomputer

Afghanistan, Pakistan and Myanmar among global hunger hotspots: UN

Uyghurs' treatment by China make headlines as they faces heavy surveillance

Erdogan's poll triumph leaves Turkiye divided; Lira hits record low

Explained: Why spending cuts may not shake the economy of United States

Bangladesh has sheltered more than 1 million refugees as the Muslim Rohingya face widespread discrimination in the Buddhist-majority Myanmar, where most are denied citizenship and other rights.

More than 700,000 fled to Bangladesh starting in late August 2017, when the Myanmar military launched a clearance operation against them following attacks by a rebel group. The safety situation in Myanmar has worsened following a military takeover last year.

Bangladesh is currently working with China to start repatriation of the Rohingya to Myanmar as a pilot case. The U.N. said earlier that they were aware of such a move but were not part of it.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said she would not force any refugees to move to Myanmar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : United Nations Bangladesh Rohingya

First Published: May 29 2023 | 11:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Explained: Why spending cuts may not shake the economy of United States

US President Joe Biden
5 min read

Won't let guard down against inflation, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during post budget conference
2 min read

Vajpayee's true colours

Book cover
5 min read

Tribals protest at Jantar Mantar, demand Centre's intervention in Manipur

Jantar Mantar
2 min read

Project Cheetah officials to be sent on tours to Namibia: Bhupender Yadav

Bhupender Yadav
2 min read

Most Popular

Explained: What is the US debt ceiling deal and why it's important?

US flag, US, united states
4 min read

LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in July, says ISRO Chief S Somanath

ISRO
2 min read

Erdogan's reign enters 3rd decade with Turkey's presidential elections win

Photo: Bloomberg
6 min read

Why did this Chinese city name and shame debtors in a newspaper ad?

China Flag
3 min read

17% of Sri Lankan population still in moderate acute food insecurity

Sri lanka central bank
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon