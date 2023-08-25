Confirmation

PM Modi gifts 'surahi' to S African prez, Gond painting to Brazil leader

They noted that the 'bidri vase' is a purely Indian innovation exclusive to Bidar, a Karnataka city. It is cast with an alloy of zinc, copper and other non-ferrous metals

PM Narendra Modi, left, with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, shakes hands with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the 2023 BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa (Photo: AP/PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 7:16 PM IST
Artworks and traditional items reflecting the diversity and richness of Indian heritage were the gifts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's choice for a number of world leaders during his visit to Johannesburg for the BRICS summit and then to Greece.
He presented a pair of 'surahi' from Telangana to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and a Nagaland shawl to his wife and first lady of the host country, officials said.
They noted that the 'bidri vase' is a purely Indian innovation exclusive to Bidar, a Karnataka city. It is cast with an alloy of zinc, copper and other non-ferrous metals.
Pretty patterns are engraved on the casting and inlaid with pure silver wire. The casting is then soaked in a solution mixed with the special soil of Bidar Fort which has special oxidising properties, they noted. This causes the zinc alloy to turn into a lustrous black, leaving the silver inlay intact to contrast stunningly with the black background, they added.
The gift also carried silver 'nakkashi', whose patterns are first drawn on paper and then transferred on silver sheets.
Naga shawls, they noted, are an exquisite form of textile art that has been woven for centuries by the tribes in Nagaland in the northeastern part of India.

These shawls are known for their vibrant colours, intricate designs, and the use of traditional weaving techniques, which have been passed down from generation to generation.
Each Naga shawl tells a unique story, reflecting the tribe's history, beliefs and way of life, the officials noted.
Modi gifted a Gond painting from Madhya Pradesh to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Gond paintings are one of the most admired tribal art forms, they said, adding that these paintings created by dots and lines have been a part of pictorial art on walls and floors of the Gond community.
In Greece, the prime minister gifted his counterpart a Dokra artwork, which has its roots in Chhattisgarh.
It is one of India's prehistoric art forms. One of the earliest expressions of this ancient art is the dancing girl artefact found from Mohenjo-Daro and Harappan excavations, the officials said.
Modi gifted a Meghalaya shawl to the spouse of the prime minister of Greece.
Meghalaya shawls carry a rich history and royal lineage dating back centuries. These were originally woven for the Khasi and Jaintia royalty, who considered them a symbol of their power and status, the officials said.
The shawls were worn during ceremonial occasions and festivals, and their intricate designs and vibrant colours were a reflection of the royal family's wealth and prestige, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Narendra Modi India-Greece Brazil BRICS Summit South Africa

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 7:16 PM IST

