BRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Nizamabad, Dharmapuri Arvind, has said that the partnership between Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is hurting the interests of the Muslims in Telangana, Deccan Chronicle (DC) has reported.

D Arvind pointed out that the K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) government has not implemented the Ayushman Bharat insurance scheme that ensures coverage of Rs 5 lakh to eligible families and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Scheme that provides Rs 2 lakh for building houses.





Also Read: Telangana elections 2023: Congress to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K The report said the BJP MP underlined that this translates to a loss of Rs 7 lakh to each Muslim family in the state. Speaking about the matter, D Arvind added, "The BJP will not indulge in the appeasement politics, but it is committed to giving equal rights to Muslims alongside those from other religions."

Speaking to the media, D Arvind said, "The BJP is ready to serve the Muslims if they vote for our party's symbol Lotus. If you do not wish to vote for the BJP, you should mark the 'None of the Above' (Nota) option in the ballot paper."

Arvind said that Congress and the BRS used Muslims as vote banks but did not help them prosper economically. He added that the report said that the position of the BJP on subjects like Triple Talak, Article 370, and CAA proved that the BJP does not intend to harm the Muslim community in the country.

D Arvind said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would soon come into force and benefit the Muslim community. "I am ready to serve the Muslims, but no one came forward to get at least the MPLADS funds from me," the DC report quoted Arvind as saying.

Also Read Telangana elections: BRS releases first list, KCR to contest from two seats Telangana elections: BRS working on unemployment allowance to lure youth Telangana State Congress accuses BRS, AIMIM of cheating minorities Telangana Assembly elections: KCR may roll out schemes from next week Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BRS candidates make claims for tickets Women's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS Telangana elections: BRS releases first list, KCR to contest from two seats Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within party Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K As elections approach, BRS prepares for massive rally in Warangal on Oct 16

Furthermore, he added that Gulf countries had particular respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.