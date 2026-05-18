Monday, May 18, 2026 | 07:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / PM Modi conferred Norway's top civilian honour, his 32nd global award

PM Modi conferred Norway's top civilian honour, his 32nd global award

The Grand Cross is the highest grade of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit. It is awarded for exceptional service in advancing Norway's interests and international relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, receives Norway's top honour, the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, receives Norway's top honour, the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, during a ceremony in Oslo, Norway. (@NarendraModi/X via PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Oslo
1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 7:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday conferred with Norway's highest civilian honour, the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit.

This is Prime Minister Modi's 32nd international honour.

The Grand Cross is the highest grade of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit. It is awarded for exceptional service in advancing Norway's interests and international relations.

A day earlier, Modi was awarded Sweden's prestigious 'Royal Order of the Polar Star, Degree Commander Grand Cross,' in recognition of his exceptional contributions to bilateral ties and his visionary leadership.

The award is Sweden's highest honour conferred on foreign Heads of Government.

 

PM Modi arrived here earlier in the day on a two-day visit from Sweden.

This is Modi's maiden visit to Norway, and marks the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the country in 43 years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra Region

Deeply concerned: India on drone strike near UAE's Barakah nuclear plant

ship, vessel, tanker, Hormuz

Iran announces new authority to regulate shipping, tolls through Hormuz

Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC, Ebola

Congo announces 3 Ebola treatment centres in Ituri amid ongoing outbreak

Earthquake

5.2 magnitude quake in south China kills 2, damages buildings in Guangxi

crude oil, oil prices

Oil touches 2-week high after drone attack on UAE nuclear power plant

Topics : Narendra Modi Norway BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2026 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

CSK vs SRH Live ScoreStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayStock Market Crash TodayTamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026Trump Iran WarningITC Q4 Preview 2026India Sweden Bilateral TiesBank of India Rise FD RatesIPL 2026 Points Table