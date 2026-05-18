PM Modi conferred Norway's top civilian honour, his 32nd global award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday conferred with Norway's highest civilian honour, the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit.

This is Prime Minister Modi's 32nd international honour.

The Grand Cross is the highest grade of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit. It is awarded for exceptional service in advancing Norway's interests and international relations.

A day earlier, Modi was awarded Sweden's prestigious 'Royal Order of the Polar Star, Degree Commander Grand Cross,' in recognition of his exceptional contributions to bilateral ties and his visionary leadership.

The award is Sweden's highest honour conferred on foreign Heads of Government.

PM Modi arrived here earlier in the day on a two-day visit from Sweden.

This is Modi's maiden visit to Norway, and marks the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the country in 43 years.