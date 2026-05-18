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Home / World News / Oil touches 2-week high after drone attack on UAE nuclear power plant

Oil touches 2-week high after drone attack on UAE nuclear power plant

Brent crude futures climbed $1.44, or 1.32%, to $110.70 a barrel by 2337 GMT after touching the highest since May 5 earlier in the session

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US West Texas Intermediate was at $107.26 a barrel, up $1.84, or 1.75%, following a rise to its highest level since May 4.

Reuters SINGAPORE
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 6:09 AM IST

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Oil prices extended gains on Monday as efforts to end the US-Israeli war on Iran appeared ​to have stalled, after a nuclear power plant ​in the United Arab Emirates came under attack and as US ‌President Donald Trump is expected to discuss military options on Iran.

Brent crude futures climbed $1.44, or 1.32%, to $110.70 a barrel by 2337 GMT after touching the highest since May 5 earlier in the session.

US West Texas Intermediate was at $107.26 a barrel, up $1.84, or 1.75%, following a rise to its highest level since May 4.

Both contracts gained more than 7% last week as hopes of a peace deal that would end ship attacks and seizures around the Strait of Hormuz ‌dimmed. Last week's talks between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping ended without an indication from the world's top oil importer that it would help resolve the conflict.

 

Drone attacks on the UAE and Saudi Arabia and rhetoric from the US and Iran raised concerns of an escalation in the conflict.

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Emirati officials said they were investigating the source of ​the strike on the Barakah nuclear power plant ??and that the UAE had the full ‌right to respond to such "terrorist attacks."

Saudi Arabia, which intercepted three drones that entered from Iraqi airspace, warned it would take the ​necessary ‌operational measures to respond to any attempt to violate its sovereignty and security.

"These ‌drone strikes are a pointed warning - renewed US or Israeli strikes on Iran could trigger more proxy attacks on Gulf energy and critical ‌infrastructure ​by Iran or ​its regional proxies," IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said.

Trump is expected to meet top national security advisers on Tuesday to discuss ‌options for military ​action regarding Iran, Axios reported.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Oil prcies West Asia US-Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 6:09 AM IST

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