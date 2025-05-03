Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Wong's PAP wins two-third majority in Singapore general election

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Singapore
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 11:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his People's Action Party (PAP) has secured two-third seats or the 65 required from 97 contested in the general election held on Saturday to form the next government in Singapore.

The opposition Workers' Party has won six seats and is leading in four seats.

As results are coming in, the PAP is leading in the rest of the seats.

Wong and the PAP had sought a new mandate from the general election in the midst of uncertainties caused by the US trade tariff to global economies.

The PAP, Singapore's oldest and largest political party that has ruled the city-state ever since independence, has secured absolute majority to rule the prosperous country for the next five years.

 

About 2.6 million Singaporeans voted on Saturday for 92 contested seats as PAP's Group Representation Constituency for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights had a walkover on nomination day on April 23.

This was Wong's first election as prime minister of the global-business focused Singapore which now faces navigating through strong headwinds caused by President Donal Trump-imposed tariffs.

Speaking after the result for Marsiling-Yew Tee Group Representation Constituency (GRC) was announced, Wong said the election was his first and a humbling experience. He pledged to work hard for the voters.

We are grateful for your strong mandate and will honour the trust that you have given to us by working even harder for all of you, said the 52-year-old premier.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 03 2025 | 11:19 PM IST

