Active shooter reported at synagogue in Michigan, police respond

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an active shooting at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, according to authorities.

The Michigan State Police said the incident was ongoing at about 12:30 p.m. at 5725 Walnut Lake Road and urged community members to stay away from the area to allow officers to respond. Troopers were also increasing patrols at other places of worship across the district as a precaution.

FBI director Kash Patel said on X that agency personnel are also on the scene responding to the apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said a security guard engaged the gunman in an exchange of gunfire and that investigators were working to determine whether more than one person was involved. He said no suspect was in custody.

The Jewish Federation of Detroit said it was aware of an “active security incident” at the synagogue and that its affiliated agencies were in “precautionary lockdown.” The Ann Arbor Police Department said it was increasing patrols “out of an abundance of caution” and that there was “no known threat” to its community.

Temple Israel describes itself on its website as the nation’s largest Reform synagogue.

Law enforcement across the US has been on heightened alert for potential attacks since the end of last month after the US and Israel launched a military campaign against Iran.