Attacks on on Gulf Arab neighbours will continue, declares Mojtaba Khamenei

Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Thursday threatened to keep up the attacks on regional countries in West Asia, while also saying the closure of the critical Strait of Hormuz would continue to be used as leverage to pressure Iran’s enemies. In a statement read out on state television by a broadcaster, Khamenei said the country would obtain compensation from its enemies or destroy their assets to the same extent, according to a report by the Associated Press (AP). The remarks are his first message since he was appointed to succeed his slain father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in joint US-Israel strikes on February 28, the first day of the conflict that is now close to completing two weeks.

Khamenei also demanded that all United States bases in the region be immediately closed, warning that they would be attacked if they remained operational. He also called for unity among Iranians and urged their participation in Quds Day, an annual global anti-Zionist and pro-Palestinian protest held on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, which is currently being observed by Muslims worldwide.

(This is a breaking story, updates are being added)