Monday, May 12, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Pope Leo XIV urges journalist release, also backs free speech, press

Pope Leo XIV urges journalist release, also backs free speech, press

Leo received a standing ovation as he entered the Vatican auditorium for his first meeting with representatives of the general public

Leo XIV, Leo, New Pope, Pope, Robert Francis Prevost, Robert Francis

Leo received a standing ovation as he entered the Vatican auditorium for his first meeting with representatives of the general public. | (Photo: PTI)

AP Vatican City
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pope Leo XIV on Monday called for the release of imprisoned journalists and affirmed the precious gift of free speech and the press in an audience with some of the 6,000 journalists who descended on Rome to cover his election as the first American pontiff.

Leo received a standing ovation as he entered the Vatican auditorium for his first meeting with representatives of the general public.

The 69-year-old Augustinian missionary, elected in a 24-hour conclave last week, called for journalists to use words for peace, to reject war and to give voice to the voiceless.

He expressed solidarity with journalists around the world who have been jailed for trying to seek and report the truth. Drawing applause from the crowd, he asked for their release.

 

The church recognises in these witnesses I am thinking of those who report on war even at the cost of their lives the courage of those who defend dignity, justice and the right of people to be informed, because only informed individuals can make free choices, he said.

The suffering of these imprisoned journalists challenges the conscience of nations and the international community, calling on all of us to safeguard the precious gift of free speech and of the press.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Earthquake

4.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Pakistan; third seismic event in 3 days

Indian ocean, sea

China unveils LICOMK++ ocean simulator amid US chip sanctions, boosts data

Gun, Guns, Rifle

Self-defence insurance booms in US, critics call it 'murder insurance'

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping

US, China agree to bring down reciprocal tariffs by 115% for 90 days

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russian drones attack Ukraine after Kremlin turns down ceasefire proposal

Topics : Pope Francis Russia Ukraine Conflict Press Freedom VATICAN Christianity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon