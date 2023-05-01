close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

President Biden roasted Fox News, CNN at Correspondents Association Dinner

President Biden roasted Fox and CNN with his humour at the Correspondents' Association Dinner in the White House amid media turmoil.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Joe Biden, US President

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 10:21 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On a night full of humour and razor-sharp wit, US President Joe Biden makes the most of the opportunity and takes a jab at some of his biggest critics during his speech at the black-tie White House Correspondents' Association dinner.
At that dinner, President Biden was expected to give a funny speech ribbing the news agency. The event comes at its peak as Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon were unceremoniously fired from Fox News and CNN, respectively.

Biden took the most advantage of the occasion and roasted Fox News and CNN in a room full of Media personalities. 
The US president skewed those who used to skew them, especially Fox News, which fired Mr Carlson on Monday after the settlement of a defamation lawsuit for $787 million.

He referred to his coronavirus response strategy and said, “Last year, your favourite Fox News reporters were able to attend the dinner as they were fully vaccinated and boosted.” He further said, “This year, with that $787 million settlement, they’re here because they couldn’t say no to a free meal.”
He wouldn't stop there, he continued in front of a crowd gathered in a cavernous ballroom in Washington and the audience watching him online, "And hell, I’d call Fox honest, fair and truthful, but then I could be sued for defamation.” When some groaned, he quipped, “It ain’t nothing compared to what they do to me.”

Also Read

CES 2023: Amazon, Disney partner to launch new voice assistant 'Hey Disney'

Disney poised to eliminate thousands of jobs next week to cut annual costs

Fox's settlement with Dominion on defamation unlikely to cost it $787.5 mn

Fox's settlement with Dominion unlikely to cost it $787.5 million

Bob Iger to receive $27 million yearly for return as Walt Disney CEO

Biden, Harris meet top donors to raise funds for 2024 election campaign

G7 biz group endorses India's G20 theme 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'

IEA, Opec's unhappy marriage face facts on future of oil, energy transition

Pope speaks of secret peace 'mission,' help for Ukraine kids amid war

Top CEOs got an average hike of 9% in 2022, workers' wages fell 3%: Oxfam


On a pitty night full of humour, how could Biden miss a chance to take a jab at CNN, who recently fired Mr Lemon on a derogatory remark over women commenting that a woman in her fifties is past her prime, the president ribbed saying, "CNN was like,  ‘Wow! They actually have $787 million? Whoa!"
Taking a jibe at both Fox and CNN for raising questions about Biden's age as he seeks re-election. Mr Biden started," You call me old ?" he continued, "I call it being seasoned. You say I’m ancient? I say I’m wise. You say I’m over the hill? Don Lemon would say that’s a man in his prime.”

How could he forget the New York Times on such a crucial night, he continued his age joke and said age is a legitimate issue, “It’s on everybody’s mind,” he said. “And by everyone, I mean The New York Times. Headline: ‘Biden’s Advanced Age a Big Issue; Trump’s, However, Is Not.’”
Joe Biden made the night memorable for all those who attended the event, and as the chaos of the week unfolded, he demonstrated his sharp humour. He made it clear that night that politics and humour can go hand in hand.

Topics : Joe Biden Fox News CNN

First Published: May 01 2023 | 10:36 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Biden, Harris meet top donors to raise funds for 2024 election campaign

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris
4 min read

Expensive coal imports, logistics may result in higher electricity bills

coal, fossil fuel
2 min read

Listen to 'Mann ki Baat' of protesting women wrestlers: Kapil Sibal to PM

Wrestlers protest at Jantar Mantar
2 min read

Pope speaks of secret peace 'mission,' help for Ukraine kids amid war

Pope Francis
2 min read

India emerging as key aviation market, air travel grows: IATA report

flights, airlines, aircraft, passengers, flying, air travel
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

ESMA row: EU banks likely to turn Indian entities into subsidiaries

Esma
3 min read

US regulators racing to find a rescuer to buy First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank
2 min read

LIVE: President Murmu greets people on Gujarat, Maharashtra formation day

Murmu, Droupadi Murmu
1 min read

Sudan crisis: Fighting continues, ceasefire set to end at midnight

dsag
5 min read

Top CEOs got an average hike of 9% in 2022, workers' wages fell 3%: Oxfam

labour day
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon