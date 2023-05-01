close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Pope speaks of secret peace 'mission,' help for Ukraine kids amid war

Francis said the Holy See had already helped mediate some prisoner exchanges and would do all that is humanly possible to reunite families

AP Aboard The Papal Plane
Pope Francis

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 7:14 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pope Francis has revealed that a secret peace mission in Russia's war in Ukraine was underway, though he gave no details, and said the Vatican is willing to help facilitate the return of Ukrainian children taken to Russia during the war.

I'm available to do anything, Francis said on Sunday during an airborne press conference en route home from Hungary. There's a mission that's not public that's underway; when it's public I'll talk about it.

Francis gave no details when asked whether he spoke about peace initiatives during his talks in Budapest this weekend with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban or the representative of the Russian Orthodox Church in Hungary.

Deportations of Ukrainian children have been a concern since Russia invaded Ukraine last year. Francis said the Holy See had already helped mediate some prisoner exchanges and would do all that is humanly possible to reunite families.

All human gestures help. Gestures of cruelty don't help, Francis said.

The International Criminal Court in March issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia's children's commissioner, accusing them of war crimes for abducting children from Ukraine. Russia has denied any wrongdoing, contending the children were moved for their safety.

Also Read

Thousands line up to view, pay respect to Pope Benedict at Vatican

Pope Francis wrote resignation note in case of health impediment

Former Pope Benedict XVI, whose resignation shook the Catholics, dies at 95

Ukraine set to get 3 bn euros from EU this week: PM Denys Shmyhal

Nato allies sent 1,550 combat vehicles, 230 tanks to Ukraine during war

Top CEOs got an average hike of 9% in 2022, workers' wages fell 3%: Oxfam

Tech, AI to drive demand for specialists, decline of clerical work: WEF

LIVE news: Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50 in Delhi

76 schools in Balochistan closed or occupied by Pakistani Army: Report

Talks underway to return colonial-era artefacts, indigenous loot: Pope

Last week Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with Francis at the Vatican and asked him to help return Ukrainian children taken following the Russian invasion.

I asked His Holiness to help us return home Ukrainians, Ukrainian children who are detained, arrested, and criminally deported to Russia, Shmyhal told the Foreign Press Association after the audience.

Francis recalled that the Holy See had facilitated some prisoner exchanges, working through embassies, and was open to Ukraine's request to reunite Ukrainian children with their families.

The prisoner exchanges went well. I think it could go well also for this. It's important, he said of the family reunifications.

The Holy See is available to do it because it's the right thing, he added. We have to do all that is humanly possible.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Pope Francis Ukraine civil war

First Published: May 01 2023 | 9:38 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Karnataka assembly polls: JP Nadda to release BJP election manifesto today

Nadda, J P Nadda, Jagat Prakash Nadda
3 min read

India urges G20 countries to collaborate, focus on evidence-based research

Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa
5 min read
Volume Icon

TMS Ep422: PLI scheme, Ease of Moving Index, markets, double jeopardy

TMS
2 min read

LIVE news: Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50 in Delhi

Commercial LPG
1 min read

76 schools in Balochistan closed or occupied by Pakistani Army: Report

Photo: Wikipedia
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

ESMA row: EU banks likely to turn Indian entities into subsidiaries

Esma
3 min read

Federal Reserve seen boosting rates even as economic risks build in US

Photo: Bloomberg
6 min read

US regulators racing to find a rescuer to buy First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank
2 min read

LIVE news: Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50 in Delhi

Commercial LPG
1 min read

Sudan crisis: Fighting continues, ceasefire set to end at midnight

dsag
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon