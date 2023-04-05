close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

President Biden says tech companies must ensure AI products are safe

"Could be," said Biden when asked if AI is dangerous, adding that it remains to be seen

AP Washington
US President Joe Biden

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 6:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

President Joe Biden on Tuesday met with his council of advisers on science and technology about the risks and opportunities that rapid advancements in artificial intelligence development pose for individual users and national security.

Biden said that tech companies have a responsibility to make sure their products are safe before making them public."

AI can help deal with some very difficult challenges like disease and climate change, but it also has to address the potential risks to our society, to our economy, to our national security, Biden told the group.

The White House said the Democratic president would use the AI meeting to discuss the importance of protecting rights and safety to ensure responsible innovation and appropriate safeguards" and to reiterate his call for Congress to pass legislation to protect children and curtail data collection by technology companies.

Artificial intelligence burst to the forefront in the national and global conversation after the release of the popular ChatGPT AI chatbot, which helped spark a race among tech giants to unveil similar tools, while raising ethical and societal concerns about new tools that can generate convincing prose or imagery that looks like it's the work of humans.

Italy last week temporarily blocked ChatGPT over data privacy concerns, and European Union lawmakers have been negotiating new regulators to limit high-risk AI products.

The U.S. so far has taken a different approach. The Biden administration last year unveiled a set of far-reaching goals aimed at averting harms caused by the rise of AI systems, including guidelines for how to protect people's personal data and limit surveillance.

Also Read

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

Elon Musk's 'Twitter Files' details censorship, suppression of information

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

Joe Biden invites children on stage in Diwali celebrations at White House

Looking for competition, not conflict with China: US President Joe Biden

Ukraine to discuss NATO accession prospects in Brussels: FM Kuleba

McKinsey shutting down restructuring business, reports Wall Street Journal

US is providing Ukraine with $2.6 billion in military aid as war rages

Twitter has not revoked legacy verified blue tick from most accounts

Trump in police custody ahead of his arraignment at Manhattan court

The Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights notably did not set out specific enforcement actions, but instead was intended as a White House call to action for the U.S. government to safeguard digital and civil rights in an AI-fueled world.

Biden's council, known as PCAST, is composed of science, engineering, technology and medical experts and is co-chaired by the Cabinet-ranked director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Arati Prabhakar.

Asked if AI is dangerous, Biden said Tuesday, It remains to be seen. Could be.

Topics : Joe Biden | Artificial intelligence | United States

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 1:24 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read
Premium

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon