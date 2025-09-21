Sunday, September 21, 2025 | 10:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
President Paudel appoints five new ministers in Nepal, oath on Sep 22

President Paudel appoints five new ministers in Nepal, oath on Sep 22

The swearing-in ceremony of these ministers will be held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday

Ramchandra Paudel, Nepal president

With this, the cabinet now has nine ministers, including the Prime Minister who has kept several important portfolios with her. Photo: ANI Twitter

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nepal Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Sunday extended her cabinet strength to nine by inducting five new ministers in the interim government.

Following Karki's recommendation, President Ramchandra Paudel appointed Anil Kumar Sinha, Mahavir Pun, Sangita Kaushal Mishra, Jagadish Kharel and Madan Pariyar as the new ministers, according to sources at the President's Office.

The swearing-in ceremony of these ministers will be held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday.

Sinha will be given the portfolio of Industry and Commerce; Pun will be given Education, Science and Technology; Mishra will be getting Health & Population; Kharel will be the minister for Information and Communication, while Pariyar the minister for Agriculture, sources said.

 

With this, the cabinet now has nine ministers, including the Prime Minister who has kept several important portfolios with her.

Karki, 73, became prime minister on September 12, ending days of political uncertainty after the ouster of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli following youth-led Gen Z protests against his government over corruption and a ban on social media.

Soon after taking charge, Karki had appointed Kulma Ghising as Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Physical Planning; Rameshwor Khanal as Minister for Finance, and Om Prakash Aryal as the Home Minister.

The interim government will run the interim government till the next general election scheduled to be held on March 5.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Politics News Nepal

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

