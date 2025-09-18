Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 07:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Elections top priority, Nepal's interim PM Karki tells PM Modi in call

Elections top priority, Nepal's interim PM Karki tells PM Modi in call

Nepal's interim PM Sushila Karki told Prime Minister Modi that elections are her government's top priority as India reaffirmed support for peace, stability and democratic transition

PM Modi, Sushila Karki

Karki said the close and historical relationship between Nepal and India would continue to be strengthened through multifaceted people-to-people ties. | File Image

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, Nepal’s newly appointed interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki said that “elections will remain the topmost priority of the interim government” and her administration is determined to provide “accountable, responsive and corruption-free governance, reflecting the aspiration of the youth.”
 
Karki, a former Supreme Court chief justice, has earlier said that she will not remain in her post for more than six months. New Delhi views the Nepalese leadership’s commitment to hold elections at the earliest as a positive sign and has conveyed its support to Kathmandu in this endeavour. 
 
In his conversation with Karki, Modi reaffirmed India’s steadfast support for her efforts to restore peace and stability and to fulfil her government’s priorities. He also conveyed condolences on the recent loss of lives during violent protests in Nepal. “Also, I extended warm greetings to her and the people of Nepal on their National Day tomorrow,” Modi said in a post on X.
 
Karki, 73, took over as interim prime minister on September 12, days after violent protests led to the ouster of former prime minister K P Sharma Oli. The agitation, led by the Gen Z group, saw protesters set fire to the houses of political leaders, government buildings including Parliament, and business establishments.
 
It was Karki’s first telephone conversation with any foreign head of state. Modi congratulated her on her historic appointment as Nepal’s first female prime minister, the Nepalese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
 
Karki said the close and historical relationship between Nepal and India would continue to be strengthened through multifaceted people-to-people ties. She also conveyed her greetings and best wishes to Modi on his 75th birthday.
 
On Tuesday, Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava called on Karki at her office in Singha Durbar and conveyed Modi’s congratulatory message. On Thursday, she separately met the ambassadors of China and the US. During her meeting with Chinese Ambassador Chen Song, Karki said Nepal-China relations are “historical and close” and reiterated Nepal’s commitment to the One China policy, according to Nepalese Foreign Ministry sources.
 

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

