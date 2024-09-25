Business Standard
Home / World News / President Pezeshkian urges US to begin new era of relations with Tehran

President Pezeshkian urges US to begin new era of relations with Tehran

Pezeshkian also urged the international community to work toward a permanent cease-fire as soon as possible and to stop Israeli insane brutality in Lebanon before it sets the region

Masoud Pezeshkian, Masoud, Pezeshkian, Iran President

Pezeshkian reiterated that his country is against the Russia-Ukraine war and supports any peaceful solution to end the war and added that Iran believes that this crisis will end only through dialogue | (Photo: PTI)

AP Tehran
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 7:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian urged the US to begin a new era in its relations with Iran.
While criticising the US military presence in Iran's neighbourhood, the US sanctions against Iran, and the killing of Iranian top Gen. Qassem Soleimani in 2020, Pezeshkian said during his speech at the UN General Assembly, We can go beyond these limits and begin a new era. The new era begins by recognising Iran's security concerns as well as joint work on joint issues.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
He said his message addresses all governments that follow unconstructive strategies toward Iran.
 
Pezeshkian said despite the bitterness of years of sanctions, Iran has achieved strong will and self-confidence and is ready to work with the world, Iran is ready to have economic, political and security equal-base cooperation for building a better world with world powers and neighbours.
He said Iran expects that the world does not answer Iran's message for cooperation by imposing more sanctions, Implementations of (world) commitments for lifting sanctions, improving the economic situation for people of Iran, paving the ground for more agreements.
Pezeshkian also urged the international community to work toward a permanent cease-fire as soon as possible and to stop Israeli insane brutality in Lebanon before it sets the region and the world on fire.
Pezeshkian reiterated that his country is against the Russia-Ukraine war and supports any peaceful solution to end the war and added that Iran believes that this crisis will end only through dialogue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

crude oil

Sanctioned Iranian crude oil finds new markets in city of Dalian in China

The US, Russia, China, France, the UK, India, Pakistan and North Korea acknowledge possessing nuclear weapons. Israel is believed to have a secret arsenal. Iran may also be on the verge of developing nukes

Iran moving forward on key aspect of developing a nuclear bomb, claims US

Iran election, Voting, Iran voting

Reformist Pezeshkian wins Iran elections, promises to reach out to west

Iran election, Voting, Iran voting

Masoud Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon, running to be Iran's next president

Iran election, Voting, Iran voting

Iran goes to runoff polls between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian, Saeed Jalili

Topics : US Iran tensions Tehran Iran

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 7:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJammu & Kashmir Assembly Election LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon