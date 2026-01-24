Saturday, January 24, 2026 | 08:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Prince Harry defends sacrifices of British, non-US troops in Afghanistan

Prince Harry defends sacrifices of British, non-US troops in Afghanistan

Prince Harry, who had two tours to Afghanistan in the British Army, said the US's allies "answered" the call to stand with the country after the September 11, 2001 attacks

The United Kingdom alone had 457 service personnel killed: Prince Harry (Photo: PTI)

AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2026 | 8:14 AM IST

Prince Harry, who served in Afghanistan, said the "sacrifices" of British soldiers during the war "deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect" as he weighed into the furor surrounding remarks that US President Donald Trump made about non-US NATO troops.

Trump suggested in comments Thursday that troops from non-US NATO countries avoided the front line during the Afghanistan war, drawing pushback in Britain including from Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Prince Harry, who had two tours to Afghanistan in the British Army, said the US's allies "answered" the call to stand with the country after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

 

"I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there. The United Kingdom alone had 457 service personnel killed," he said. "Those sacrifices deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect, as we all remain united and loyal to the defence of diplomacy and peace.

First Published: Jan 24 2026 | 8:14 AM IST

