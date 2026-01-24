US airlines cancel over 2,300 flights ahead of widespread winter storm

By Siddharth Philip and Allyson Versprille

A winter storm expected to be the largest of the season is already causing major disruptions across the US, with airlines cutting more than 2,300 flights Saturday and Amtrak canceling some of its services.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport will be one of the hardest hit with more than 60 per cent of scheduled flights to and from the hub canceled for Saturday, according to data from aviation analytics provider FlightAware. Nashville and Memphis will also see a large number of cancellations, FlightAware data shows. Dallas-Fort Worth is a major hub for American Airlines Group Inc.

US airlines announced contingency plans and said they would waive change fees and fare differences for passengers scheduled to fly this weekend. A vast swath of the country, stretching from the southern Rockies to New England, is on alert for winter-storm conditions that could last days. A mix of freezing rain and snow is expected to arrive in Texas by Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy snow will likely fall across New York City early Sunday, with more than 14 inches (36 centimeters) possible across the metro area before the storm subsides late Monday. American said in a statement that to help passengers get to and from their destinations, it’s adding nearly 1,800 extra seats on flights departing the Dallas airport on Friday and more than 1,400 seats to arriving flights on Sunday after the storm passes.

The US averages about 45,000 flights daily, so the current number of cancellations is relatively small, but the total will likely grow in the days ahead.

Other US airports expected to face major disruptions due to the storm include Dallas Love Field Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Airports serving the New York and Washington areas will also face delays and cancellations as the storm progresses into Sunday.

Delta Air Lines Inc advised customers to expect additional cancellations ahead of the storm, in a post on its website. The airline said it was encouraging customers booked to travel to or from affected areas to adjust their plans because of anticipated cancellations.

Dallas Fort Worth said its crews are “prepared to treat runways and taxiways on the airfield, as well as bridges, overpasses and roadways across airport property,” according to a statement. Amtrak canceled scheduled trains Friday between Atlanta and New Orleans as well as between Chicago and Jacksonville, Florida, citing advice from meteorologists, rail operators and local officials. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a statement Friday that it’s activated winter storm protocols, including ensuring snow removal equipment is fueled and operational. The authority operates the major airports serving the New York metro area, including John F. Kennedy International, Newark Liberty International and LaGuardia.

Those cancellations will cascade throughout the weekend, with dozens of trips called off nationwide. The rail service is offering to waive change fees for affected customers.