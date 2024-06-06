Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Results of US elections won't change Moscow, Washington relations: Putin

Putin also said Trump's felony conviction at his hush money trial last week was the result of 'the use of the court system as part of the internal political struggle'

Vladimir Putin, putin

Vladimir Putin, putin(Photo: Reuters)

AP St Petersburg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 7:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that nothing will change in terms of Russia-US relations regardless of whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump wins the American presidential election in November.
We will work with any president the American people elect, Putin said, responding to questions from international journalists on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
I say absolutely sincerely, I wouldn't say that we believe that after the election something will change on the Russian track in the American politics, he added. We don't think so. We think nothing that serious will happen.
Putin also said Trump's felony conviction at his hush money trial last week was the result of "the use of the court system as part of the internal political struggle.
The Russian leader faced questions for the first time since his inauguration to a fifth term from senior news leaders of international news agencies, including The Associated Press.
Putin has used the annual forum as a showcase for touting Russia's development and seeking investors. While meetings with journalists were part of previous sessions, he has not taken questions from Western journalists at the St Petersburg event since sending troops to Ukraine.
Last year, journalists from countries that Russia regards as unfriendly including the US, the UK and the European Union were not invited, and Western officials and investors also steered clear of the session after wide-ranging sanctions were imposed on Moscow over Ukraine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vladimir Putin Joe Biden Russia US Russia US government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 7:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRahul GandhiGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon