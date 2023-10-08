close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

Israel-Gaza war: 600 Israelis, 400 Palestinian gunmen, 370 in Gaza dead

Israel's military said it had regained control of most infiltration points along security barriers, killed hundreds of attackers and taken dozens more prisoner

Hamas, Israel

Photo: X @ANI

Agencies
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 11:24 PM IST
Follow Us
Israel formally declared war on Hamas on Sunday, setting the stage for a major military operation in Gaza as fighting rages on following Saturday’s surprise assault by the Islamist militant group in which over 600 Israelis were killed.

Israeli air strikes hit housing blocks, tunnels, a mosque and homes of Hamas officials in Gaza, killing more than 370 people, including 20 children, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed “mighty vengeance for this black day”.

In southern Israel, Hamas gunmen were still fighting Israeli security forces 24 hours after a surprise, multi-pronged assault of rocket barrages and bands of gunmen who overran army bases and invaded border towns.

Israel’s military said it had regained control of most infiltration points along security barriers, killed hundreds of attackers and taken dozens more prisoner.

“We’re going to be attacking Hamas severely and this is going to be a long, long haul,” an Israeli military spokesperson told a briefing with reporters.

Meanwhile, a video has emerged from Israel in which a family is seen being held hostage reportedly by armed men of the Hamas group. One of the girls in the family was reportedly executed in front of her siblings, Israel-based journalist India Naftali posted on X.

An Egyptian policeman opened fire on a group of Israeli tourists in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria on Sunday, killing two of the holidaymakers and a local guide, the state-run Middle East News Agency reported.  The shooter was taken into custody by Egyptian authorities, MENA said. 

Germany, France, and Britain step up security 

Germany, France and Britain moved to reinforce security around Jewish temples, schools and monuments after the surprise attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas against Israel. Germany tightened police protection of Jewish and Israeli institutions, as some supporters of the Palestinians took to the streets of Berlin to celebrate the attack.
American citizens may be among those abducted, killed: Blinken

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the US is “actively working” to verify reports that several Americans may be among the dead in the Israel-Hamas conflict, as well as reports that there could be some US hostages. Pressed again on whether some US citizens could have been taken hostage as well, Blinken replied: “That’s correct,” NBC News reported. 
Biden, Netanyahu talk on phone

US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, CNN reported. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US is considering Israeli requests for additional military aid after the attack. Blinken cited a memorandum of understanding signed under former President Barack Obama to provide Israel with $3.8 billion a year in US military assistance. “We are looking at specific additional requests that the Israelis have made,” he said on CNN. “These are early days,” Blinken told CBS.  “Israel has to ensure the security of its people in Israel, and then it’s determined to take steps to make sure that this doesn’t happen again.”
 
Agencies
 
Israel, Hezbollah trade artillery, rocket fire 

Israel and Lebanon’s powerful armed group Hezbollah exchanged artillery and rocket fire on Sunday following the deadliest attack in years by Palestinian gunmen on Israel. Hezbollah on Sunday said it had launched guided rockets and artillery onto three posts in the Shebaa Farms “in solidarity” with the Palestinian people. “Our history, our guns and our rockets are with you,” said senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine at an event in the Hezbollah stronghold of Dahieh on Beirut’s outskirts in solidarity with the Palestinian fighters.

Reuters

China reiterates 2-state solution to end conflict
 
China said the latest escalation of violence after Hamas attacked Israel showed a long-term stagnation of the peace process is “unsustainable,” as it reiterated support for an independent Palestinian state. “All parties” should act with restraint and cease fire immediately to prevent further deterioration, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement Sunday. A fundamental way to stem the recurrence of conflict between Palestine and Israel is a “two-state solution,” according 
to the statement.

Bloomberg

Jerusalem Post hit by multiple cyberattacks

Hackers targeted Israel’s leading and best-selling English newspaper, The Jerusalem Post, with multiple cyberattacks, ANI reported.  “The Jerusalem Post has been targeted by multiple cyberattacks this morning causing our site to crash,” the Israeli daily posted on X. The daily added, "We’ll be back soon and will continue to be the top source of information on Operation Swords of Iron and the murderous attacks by Hamas.” The cyberattacks came on the heels of the Hamas group launching a massive rocket barrage and ground, air, and sea offensive against Israel.

Agencies
 

Also Read

Israel airstrike kills senior member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza

30 officers killed in Hamas attack at Gaza border, Israel Police confirms

Hamas has started a war that 'Israel will win', says defence minister

We are at war: Netanyahu tells Israel after Hamas' unprecedented attack

Israel will repel rocket fire assault of Hamas terrorists: India envoy

Philippines raises $1.3 billion from sale of retail dollar bonds

Disrupting Saudi-Israel ties may have motivated Hamas attack, says Blinken

Israel-Hamas war: More than 600 Israelis dead, over 2,000 wounded

Israel stock and bond markets sink, businesses shut after Hamas attack

US inflation seen corroborating higher for longer Fed, CPI increase at 0.3%

Topics : israel Gaza Gaza conflict Gaza border clash

First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveAsain Games 2023 closing ceremony LiveAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon