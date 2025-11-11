Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Romania finds possible drone fragments after Russian strikes on Ukraine

Romania finds possible drone fragments after Russian strikes on Ukraine

Romanian radars detected groups of drones near the Nato country's airspace just after midnight Tuesday, prompting the ministry to issue an alert to residents of the southeastern region

russia, ukraine, drone attack, airstrike

Romania and Poland are now deploying a new weapons system to defend against Russian drones following a spate of incursions into Nato airspace in recent months (Image: PTI)

AP Bucharest (Romania)
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Possible drone fragments were found inside Romania's southeastern border region following Russian strikes on Ukrainian Danube River ports overnight, the Romanian Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.

Romanian radars detected groups of drones near the Nato country's airspace just after midnight Tuesday, prompting the ministry to issue an alert to residents of the southeastern region.

Weather conditions did not allow for fighter jets to be deployed, the defence ministry said, but military teams were able to recover possible drone fragments some 5 kilometres (3 miles) inside Romania's border with Ukraine.

Breaches of Romania's airspace by drones have become increasingly frequent in recent months as Russia targets Ukrainian Danube River ports just across the border. Officials have stated that samples collected from sites where drone fragments were found have been similar to those used by the Russian army.

 

Romania and Poland are now deploying a new weapons system to defend against Russian drones following a spate of incursions into Nato airspace in recent months that exposed the alliance's vulnerabilities and put Europe on edge.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Car blast, blast

At least 12 killed in suicide blast outside court in Pak's Islamabad

retail, e-commerce, ecommerce, online shopping

Ecommerce to grow 16% in Southeast Asia as video, AI reshape shopping

US Senate, US congress, white house, US Capitol

US govt shutdown nears end, but would leave lasting impact on economy

Sanae Takaichi, Japan PM

Tensions rise between Japan, China after PM Takaichi's remarks over Taiwan

china Flag, China

China announces curbs on chemicals after Trump deal on fentanyl tariffs

Topics : NATO Romania Ukraine Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon