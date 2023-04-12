Running Twitter 'quite painful', firing people 'not fun at all': Elon Musk

Musk also said that when he took over the company, it had just under 8,000 employees, now they are down to 1,500. He said that firing people is "not fun at all" and, at times, can be "painful".

Elon Musk on Wednesday said that he bought the microblogging platform Twitter because he had to and running it has been "quite painful". In an interview with BBC, Musk said that since he bought the platform for $44 billion last year, advertisers have either come back or have said that they would.