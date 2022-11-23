JUST IN
Business Standard

Musk refuses to reimburse 'millions of dollars' owed to Twitter vendors

This comes amid, several cost-cutting measures by Musk to make Twitter more profitable, including layoffs across Twitter offices around the world

Topics
Elon Musk | Twitter | Social media apps

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has refused to reimburse vendors expenses worth "millions of dollars" incurred before his takeover.

This comes amid several cost-cutting measures by Musk to make Twitter more profitable, including layoffs across Twitter offices around the world.

According to Musk, since he didn't authorise the transaction worth hundred thousand dollars, he is refusing to pay vendors for those bills, employees, both past and present, the New York Times, reported.

The Twitter staff are avoiding the calls of the travel vendors, since then the report said.

Twitter has layed off more than 3,700 people along with conducting critical examination of all other costs incurred by company.

The report also said that Corporate credit cards for Twitter employees have also been shut down.

From company's real-estate and infrastructure spending to its lavish in-office cafeteria for food, nothing has not been spared from Musk's scrutiny, the report claimed.

These "cost-cuts" have evoked dissatisfaction from vendors who are owed millions of dollars in back payments.

The report comes just a few days apart from Musk's statements claiming that Twitter was on the verge bankruptcy.

Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion. The microblogging site has faced difficulties in consistently growing its advertising-based business and attracting new users.

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 23:57 IST

