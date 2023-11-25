Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Russia launches 'largest drone attack' on Ukraine since start of invasion

In total, Russia launched around 75 Iranian-made Shahed drones against Ukraine, of which 71 were destroyed by air defense, Ukraine's armed forces said

Russia Ukraine war

At least five civilians were wounded in the hours-long drone assault on Kyiv, which saw several buildings damaged. (Representative image)

AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2023 | 3:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Russia launched Saturday morning its most intense drone attack on Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in 2022, targeting the Ukrainian capital, military officials said.
Kyiv was the main target, wrote Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, on his Telegram channel.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In total, Russia launched around 75 Iranian-made Shahed drones against Ukraine, of which 71 were destroyed by air defense, Ukraine's armed forces said.
The attack was the most massive air attack by drones on Kyiv, said Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv city administration, noting that air defense shot down more than 60 air targets over the capital throughout the morning.
The assault on Kyiv began at 4 am local time, continuing in waves for over six hours, and caused power outages in 77 residential buildings and 120 institutions, according to Popko.
At least five civilians were wounded in the hours-long drone assault on Kyiv, which saw several buildings damaged, including a kindergarten. The wounded included an 11-year-old child, according to Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko.
Our soldiers shot down most of the drones. Unfortunately, not all, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram. But we continue to work to strengthen our air defense and shoot down more, he said.
In addition to Kyiv, the Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions were also targeted.
The attack was carried out on the morning of Holodomor Memorial Day which commemorates the man-made famine in Soviet Ukraine that killed millions of Ukrainians from 1932 to 1933, and is marked on the fourth Saturday in November.

Also Read

Int'l centre opens to help hold Russian leadership accountable for Ukraine

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Putin admits Russia's shortcomings as Ukraine presses counteroffensive

Putin blasts Wagner traitors in speech as Prigozhin defends revolt

Russia fines Wikipedia, Apple for 'false information' on Ukraine conflict

13 more Israeli hostages to be freed by Hamas militants on Saturday

Gaza cease-fire enters second day with more hostages to be exchanged

Imran Khan moves Pakistan SC for bail in Al-Qadir Trust corruption case

Derek Chauvin, convicted in George Floyd's killing, stabbed in prison

DoH, ADPHC unveil Abu Dhabi's vision for sustainable healthcare at COP28

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine

First Published: Nov 25 2023 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Rajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon