Russia requests UNSC meeting after US, Britain strike Houthis in Yemen

A spokesman for Yemen's Houthis said there was no justification for the US-British attack and said the Iran-backed group will continue targeting ships heading towards Israel

United Nations

United Nations

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

Russia said it had requested an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Friday to discuss military strikes on Yemen by the United States and Britain.
 
"Russia has requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council on January 12 in connection with the U.S. and UK strikes on Yemen," Russia's permanent mission to the United Nations said.
 
The United States and Britain launched strikes from the air and sea against Houthi military targets in Yemen in response to the movement's attacks on ships in the Red Sea, a dramatic regional widening of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
 
A spokesman for Yemen's Houthis said there was no justification for the U.S.-British attack and said the Iran-backed group will continue targeting ships heading towards Israel.

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

