Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 11:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Russia says its terms for Ukraine peace unchanged since August summit

Russia says its terms for Ukraine peace unchanged since August summit

Lavrov said that the place and the timing of the next Trump-Putin summit was less important than the substance of implementing the understandings reached in Anchorage, Alaska

Trump-Putin chat for hours, not even Melania could separate the two

US President Donald Trump, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during the G20 summit in Hamburg Germany. Photo: PTI/AP

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 11:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia said on Tuesday its conditions for peace in Ukraine remained unchanged since the August summit between US
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and that it was unclear when their next meeting would take place. 
Trump has repeatedly said he wants to end the war in Ukraine, Europe's deadliest since World War Two, though he has said that finding peace has been harder than reaching a ceasefire in Gaza or ending conflict between India and Pakistan. 
After speaking to Putin on October 16, Trump said USSecretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would meet this week ahead of a possible summit in Budapest within two weeks. Moscow gave no timings. 
 
NO CHANGE TO RUSSIAN POSITION, LAVROV SAYS  Lavrov told reporters he was surprised by an "unscrupulous" CNN report which said that the anticipated Rubio-Lavrov meeting had been put on hold for the time being and that unidentified US officials felt that Russia still had a "maximalist stance". 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump vows to keep massive tariffs on India until Russian oil imports cease

russian crude oil

Russia continues oil shipments to India, TASS cites foreign ministry

Trump, Zelenskyy

'Putin said he'll destroy you': Trump asks Zelenskyy to accept war terms

russian oil

Dark ship appears to transfer US sanctioned Russian LNG off Malaysia

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin demands control of key Ukraine region in return for peace: Report

"I want to officially confirm: Russia has not changed its position compared to the understandings that were reached during the Alaska summit," Lavrov told reporters, adding that he had told Rubio precisely that. 
Lavrov said that the place and the timing of the next Trump-Putin summit was less important than the substance of implementing the understandings reached in Anchorage, Alaska. 
The Kremlin said there was no clear date. "Listen, we have an understanding of the presidents, but we cannot postpone what has not been finalised," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "Neither President Trump nor President Putin gave exact dates." 
ROOT CAUSES 
Lavrov said the war's root causes had to be addressed otherwise there would be no enduring peace of the kind that Trump sought. 
Putin's foreign minister of more than 21 years dismissed European demands to simply halt the war without any deeper understanding of how to address those root causes. 
The Kremlin's conditions for long-lasting peace included that Ukraine would remain non-nuclear and non-aligned - not joining the US-led NATO alliance - as well as protections for Russian-speakers in Ukraine. 
One of Putin's most important conditions for ending the war is a demand that Western leaders pledge in writing
to stop enlarging NATO eastwards. NATO says it is up to individual countries whether they want to join the alliance. 
Putin, who ordered Russian troops into Ukraine in February 2022 after eight years of fighting in the country's east between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian government forces, has repeatedly said he is ready to talk about peace. 
Ukraine and its European allies have long insisted on an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine at current battle lines before peace talks, a stance Trump publicly endorsed last Friday after a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House. 
Moscow has said it wants Ukraine to cede more territory as one of several conditions it has raised for a ceasefire.
 

More From This Section

European Union, EU

Apple challenges EU digital markets act in biggest antitrust court test

Louvre jewels (2025): Empress Eugenie's royal jewels — brooch and diadem — were stolen in a 7-minute heist. The robbers dropped the crown during their escape

From gold toilet to Mona Lisa, Louvre heist adds to art theft history

JD Vance, Vance

Vance on Israel visit, says Gaza ceasefire holding better than expected

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

AUKUS pact will fuel arms race, raise nuclear proliferation risks: China

Earthquake

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolts Pakistan after recent tremors in region

Topics : Donald Trump Russia Ukraine Sergey Lavrov

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksH-1B Visa FeeLokpal BMW TenderBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon