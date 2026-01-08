Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 11:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Russia urges US to follow maritime law after oil tanker's seizure

Russia urges US to follow maritime law after oil tanker's seizure

Moscow said it considers the US references to its national sanctions legislation to be unfounded

US Coast Guard seized Russia-flagged tanker Marinera. (Photo: X/@US_EUCOM)

Press Trust of India Moscow
Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 11:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Expressing serious concern' over capture of its oil tanker by US coastguard, Russia on Thursday demanded compliance of international laws on freedom of maritime navigation and strongly rejected neo-colonist' tendencies of Washington.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also demanded humane treatment of the crew members, including an Indian, of the Marinera tanker, previously known as Bella 1, that was seized on Wednesday by the US coastguard in the North Atlantic and said information about the vessel's status was conveyed to America repeatedly.

We call on Washington to resume compliance with the fundamental norms and principles of international maritime navigation and immediately cease its illegal actions against the Marinera tanker and other vessels engaged in law-abiding activities on the high seas, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

 

Moscow said it considers the US references to its national sanctions legislation to be unfounded.

The statements by some US officials that the seizure of the Marinera is part of a broader strategy to establish Washington's unlimited control over Venezuela's natural resources are extremely cynical. We strongly reject such neo-colonialist tendencies, the Foreign Ministry underscored.

Unilateral restrictive measures by the US, as well as other Western countries, are illegitimate and cannot justify attempts to establish jurisdiction and, even more so, to seize ships on the high seas, it said.

Local media reports said besides three Russians, the crew also included an Indian, Georgians and some Ukrainians.

We reiterate our demand that the US ensure humane and dignified treatment of the Russian citizens comprising the tanker's crew, strictly observe their rights and interests, and make no obstacles to their prompt return to their homeland, the Foreign Ministry statement said.

It also expressed serious concerns of the use of military force by the US against the oil tanker, full information about which was conveyed to it.

The Marinera, which on December 24 received temporary permission to sail under the Russian flag in accordance with the international law and Russian legislation, was peacefully transiting international waters in the North Atlantic, heading for one of Russia's ports, the foreign ministry said.

The US government had been repeatedly provided with reliable information, including from the Russian Foreign Ministry, about the ship's Russian origin and its civilian status, it asserted.

Russia did not give consent to these actions. On the contrary, it lodged an official protest with the US government regarding the pursuit of the Marinera by a US Coast Guard vessel over the past several weeks, insisting on the immediate cessation of these activities and the withdrawal of the unlawful demands made on the Russian ship's captain, the ministry said.

Under these circumstances, US military personnel boarding a civilian vessel on the high seas and effectively seizing it, as well as capturing its crew, can only be viewed as a gross violation of the basic principles and norms of international maritime law and freedom of navigation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Topics : Russia United States International News

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 11:07 PM IST

