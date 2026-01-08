Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 06:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Reliance Industries says it may buy Venezuelan oil, awaiting clarity

Reliance Industries says it may buy Venezuelan oil, awaiting clarity

The statement comes amid evolving global discussions on energy trade involving Venezuela, as refiners assess supply options based on regulatory approvals and international sanctions frameworks

reliance, reliance industries

Representative picture | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 6:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s Reliance Industries Ltd, operator of the world’s largest refining complex, said on Thursday it would consider buying Venezuelan oil if sales to non US buyers are permitted.
 
“We await clarity on access for Venezuelan oil by non US buyers and will consider buying the oil in a compliant manner,” a Reliance Industries spokesperson said in response to a Reuters email seeking comments.
 
The statement comes amid evolving global discussions on energy trade involving Venezuela, as refiners assess supply options based on regulatory approvals and international sanctions frameworks.
 

More From This Section

Meta

China to probe Meta's acquisition of artificial intelligence startup Manus

Pakistan Air Force JF-17

Why Pak minister believes cash-strapped nation won't need IMF in 6 months

Iran

Iran crisis deepens as protests spread to over 100 cities; thousands held

Marco Rubio

Rubio plans to meet Danish officials next week on US interests in Greenland

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir

Zero tolerance towards any threat to Pak's national security: Asim Munir

Topics : Reliance Industries Venezuela International News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWTC Points Table 2025-27IMD Weather Forecast TodayStocks to Buy TodayDelhi School Holiday 2026Gold and Silver Price Today500% Tariff on IndiaKVS NVS Admit Card 2026Seeds Bill