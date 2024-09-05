Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Russian lawmakers denounce US sanctions against state media network

Russian lawmakers denounce US sanctions against state media network

The Kremlin and the Russian Foreign Ministry have repeatedly said that Moscow has not meddled in the US election

Russia-US flag

The Kremlin in June dismissed as absurd US intelligence assertions that Russia sought to meddle in the election. Image: Shutterstock

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 8:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian lawmakers denounced as an infringement of freedom of speech US punitive measures against state media group RT as part of what officials in Washington described as a campaign to influence the November presidential election.
 
The US justice department on Wednesday filed money-laundering charges against two employees of Russian state media network RT for what was described as a scheme to hire a US company to produce online content to influence the election.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Previous US intelligence assessments have found that Moscow tried to meddle in the 2016 and 2020 elections. Russian
officials have suggested that the United States has also meddled in its domestic affairs.
 
The Kremlin and the Russian Foreign Ministry have repeatedly said that Moscow has not meddled in the US election, but is watching it closely.
 
Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's upper house of parliament, told RIA news agency that the US moves were aimed at preventing alternative views from being made known.
 
"Russian media in this sense have become increasingly popular and in demand," Kosachev told RIA.

More From This Section

SpaceX

SpaceX warns employees not to travel to Brazil amid feud with Elon Musk

AI

Australia plans to introduce AI rules on human oversight, transparency

Japanese woman, Worker, Senior citizen

Japan's new norm of working into your 70s may spread to rest of world soon

Johnson & Johnson, J&J

Johnson & Johnson to pay additional $1.1 bn to resolve talc settlement

Cathay Pacific

Airbus, Rolls-Royce to break silence on Cathay A350 engine incident


"That is the reason behind the rabid reaction of the US authorities, which is totally at odds with the principles of freedom of speech and defending the rights of journalists." Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the State Duma lower house's foreign affairs committee, branded the sanctions "a witch-hunt, pressure on freedom of speech and vulgar censorship".

"The agents of the 'empire of lies' are waging war on everyone who tells the truth about the policy of contemporary neo-colonialists," said Slutsky.
 
There was no immediate Kremlin reaction to the sanctions.
 
The Kremlin in June dismissed as absurd US intelligence assertions that Russia sought to meddle in the election and has said that US spies were intent on casting Russia as an enemy.
 
President Vladimir Putin had suggested in the past that, for Russia, Joe Biden would have been preferable to Donald Trump, though he spoke with irony about Biden.
 
Ahead of the announcement of the sanctions, Russian lawmaker Maria Butina said any suggestion of meddling in the election was nonsense. Moscow, she said, felt that the only winner of the election would be the US military-industrial complex.
 
"The US claims were and are pure rubbish and a witch hunt," Butina, who spent 15 months in US prison for acting as an unregistered Russian agent and is now a lawmaker for the ruling United Russia party, told Reuters.
 
"Russia thinks it does not matter who wins the US elections the only winner is the US private military-industrial complex. That is what matters“ and nothing else," Butina said.
 
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview published on Sunday that Russia saw US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris as a more predictable opponent than Trump, but said there was no prospect of an improvement in relations with Washington anyway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russian air strike kills seven, four from same family in Ukraine's Lviv

Vladimir Putin, putin, Kim Jong, kim, jong

Leaders of S Korea, NZ strongly condemn expanding North Korea-Russia ties

aircraft, Military aircrafts

Russia launches air attacks on Kyiv, western city of Lviv, says Ukraine

nuclear reactor, nuclear power reactor

West's agenda spurs changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine: Kremlin

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Mongolia ignores warrant for Putin's arrest, gives him red-carpet welcome

Topics : Russia US Russia media US sanctions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 8:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon