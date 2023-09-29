close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

Russian President Putin meets top Wagner commander, discusses Ukraine

The Kremlin said the meeting took place late on Thursday

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: PTI)

Reuters Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 10:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday met one of the top former commanders of the Wagner mercenary group to discuss how best to use “volunteer units” in the Ukraine war.

The meeting underscored the Kremlin’s attempt to show that the state had now gained control over the mercenary group after a failed June mutiny by its boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was then killed with other senior commanders in a plane crash in August. Putin was shown on state television meeting at the Kremlin with Andrei Troshev, a former Wagner commander known by his nom de guerre “Sedoi” - or “grey hair”.
 
The Kremlin said the meeting took place late on Thursday.
 
Deputy Defence Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, who has travelled over recent months to several countries where Wagner mercenaries have worked, was also present, sitting closest to Putin.

Addressing Troshev, Putin said that they had spoken about how “volunteer units that can perform various combat tasks, above all, of course, in the zone of the special military operation.” “You yourself have been fighting in such a unit for more than a year,” Putin said. He also said he wanted to speak about social support for those involved in the fighting.
 
Russia mulls fuel export quotas 

Russia may introduce quotas on overseas fuel exports if a complete export ban imposed last week does not succeed in bringing down persistently high gasoline and diesel prices, its Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said. The government said in a statement late on Thursday that Novak told a meeting of senior managers at Russian oil companies that the ban on the export of gasoline and diesel had initially led to a fall in prices on the commodity exchange.

Also Read

Russian mercenary chief's likely death could destabilize his army: UK

Offered Wagner mercenaries option to keep operating as a single unit: Putin

Putin says Wagner mercenary group 'doesn't exist' as it has no legal basis

Putin blasts Wagner traitors in speech as Prigozhin defends revolt

UK to ban Russia's Wagner mercenary group as terrorist organisation

LVMH billionaire Bernard Arnault probed over possible money laundering

US govt shutdown 'unnecessary risk' to economy, says Lael Brainard

Storm floods New York City area, swamping streets in rush-hour mess

China authorities ban US firm Kroll's employee from leaving Mainland China

US consumer spending rises in August, underlying inflation slows down


Topics : Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine Conflict Kremlin

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 10:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Stock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon