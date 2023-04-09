S Korea, India to strengthen ties to diversify supply chain away from China

“In the era of economic security, it is essential to strengthen supply chain and science and technology cooperation with India,” said Foreign Minister Park Jin, who was on a two-day visit to India that began Friday. Park said India shares universal values such as democracy, possesses enormous growth potential, and is a crucial partner for South Korea, according to a foreign ministry statement on Sunday.

South Korea plans on strengthening cooperation with India as Seoul attempts to align with a US-led push to diversify the global supply chain away from China.