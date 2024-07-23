Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

S Korean tech giant Kakao's founder arrested for stock price manipulation

Prosecutors have up to 20 days to investigate Kim and determine whether to indict him, according to a senior prosecutor at a Seoul district prosecutors' office.

share market stock market trading

Kim, 58, denied the allegations, according to the Seoul prosecutors' office. He was not immediately available for comment.

AP Seoul
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 11:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

South Korean prosecutors said Tuesday they have arrested the founder of technology giant Kakao Corp. for alleged stock price rigging during his company's takeover of a major K-pop agency last year.
Kim's arrest came after the Seoul Southern District Court approved an arrest warrant, citing concerns that he could flee or destroy evidence.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Prosecutors have up to 20 days to investigate Kim and determine whether to indict him, according to a senior prosecutor at a Seoul district prosecutors' office. He requested anonymity because an investigation was under way.
Kim faces allegations that he orchestrated and approved schemes to collaborate with the operator of a private equity fund to manipulate the stock price of K-pop agency SM Entertainment to prevent Hybe Corp., the parent company of another K-pop powerhouse behind global sensation BTS, from buying SM Entertainment, according to the prosecutor.
Kim, 58, denied the allegations, according to the Seoul prosecutors' office. He was not immediately available for comment.
Kakao Corp. is best known for its hugely popular local mobile chat app, called Kakao Talk. The company has used the popularity of its mobile messenger to branch into banking, online shopping and other services in recent years.

More From This Section

After protests, Bangladesh govt to formally accept ruling on job quotas

Israel quietly sends millions to unauthorized West Bank settler outposts

US election: Ex-Speaker Pelosi endorses Kamala Harris as prez candidate

We're not fighting a candidate but unelected managerial machine: Ramaswamy

Digital tax talks in spotlight at G20 meet as US tariff threat looms

Kakao's stock price fell nearly 5 per cent on Tuesday.
SM Entertainment's top executives had objected to Hybe's attempt to increase ownership of the company, describing it as a hostile takeover attempt and saying it would lead to monopolisation of the industry, pushing up costs for fans. It also said that SM artists might not be prioritised if Hybe controlled the firm.
SM's top executives had supported Kakao's tender offer as a friendly one, and described the technology firm as the optimal strategic cooperative partner.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Poonawalla Fincorp shares fall on Q1FY25 Results; Good time to Buy?

Axis Securities picks V-Mart as 'Stock Pick of the Week'; Check strategy

Capitalmind to launch Rs 500 cr in maiden AIF, to invest in 20-40 stock

Sensex may target 80,000 levels post exit poll data. Check key levels here

Marico rallies 20% in one month; check key factors behind the sharp up move

Topics : Stock tips market manipulation whatsapp foreign investment music streaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEPoonawalla Fincorp SharesGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon