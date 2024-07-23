Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

After protests, Bangladesh govt to formally accept ruling on job quotas

The protesters wanted the government to overturn a high court decision last month that reinstated a quota system putting aside nearly 60 per cent of government jobs for certain people

Protest, Bangladesh Protest, Students clash

On Sunday, the Supreme Court agreed to scrap most of the quotas and Hasina approved the verdict late on Monday. | Photo: PTI

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh is expected to formally accept on Tuesday a court ruling to cut quotas for government jobs, media said, meeting a key demand of students whose protests sparked one of the worst outbreaks of violence in years that killed almost 150 people.
 
Calm prevailed in the capital, Dhaka and most major cities for a second day amid a curfew and an Internet and telecoms shutdown the government imposed after the protests erupted last week.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
However, the security situation is still not entirely under control, the army chief, who toured the capital by helicopter on Tuesday morning, told reporters.
 
Officials said curfew is to be relaxed for four hours in the afternoon, up from three on Monday, to allow people to buy essentials.
The protesters wanted authorities to overturn a high court decision last month that restored a quota system setting aside nearly 60% of government jobs for some people, such as families of those who fought in Bangladesh's war of independence.
 
The quotas had been scrapped in 2018 by the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who accepted late on Monday a Supreme Court ruling to scrap most of the quotas.
 

More From This Section

Cybersecurity startup Wiz cancels $23 bn deal with Google, plans for IPO

China threat catalyses some air forces to defend freedoms in Indo-Pacific

Left in policies, views on foreign policy not known: US media on VP Harris

Trump flaunts 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity to beat 2 Democrat nominees

Trump's lawyers urge NY appeals court to overturn civil fraud verdict

The acceptance is expected to be published in the government's formal record on Tuesday, media said, meeting one demand made by protesters.
 
On Monday Hasina blamed her political opponents for violence and said the curfew, imposed on Friday, would be lifted "whenever the situation gets better".
 
The protesters have given the government 48 hours to meet eight demands, such as a public apology from Hasina and the re-opening of university campuses shut when the violence began.
 
On Tuesday, Malaysia became the latest nation to evacuate citizens from Bangladesh because of the violence, with the foreign ministry saying a flight bringing them home was set to arrive in Kuala Lumpur, the capital.
 
India also said at least 4,500 Indian students had returned home from Bangladesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Bangladesh calm amid curfew after top court scrapped some job quotas

More than 4,500 Indian students return from violence-hit Bangladesh

BSF to facilitate return of students from violence-hit Bangladesh

Latest LIVE: Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden pulls out of US presidential race

A ray of hope for Indian biz in Bangladesh after top court order

Topics : Bangladesh Protest Quota stir Reservation quota Dhaka

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEPoonawalla Fincorp SharesGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon