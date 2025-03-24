Monday, March 24, 2025 | 03:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Saturn's rings just vanished: The mysterious reason behind this rare event

Saturn's rings just vanished: The mysterious reason behind this rare event

On 23 March 2025, Saturn's rings seemed to vanish from sight due to a rare event known as a ring plane crossing. This phenomenon happens every 15 years when the rings align edge-on with Earth

Saturn

Saturn

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Saturn’s iconic rings have mysteriously vanished from sight this week, leaving stargazers in awe. This rare celestial illusion is the result of a fascinating astronomical phenomenon.
 
Every 13 to 15 years, Saturn's rings align precisely with our line of sight from Earth, making them almost invisible. This rare event, called a "ring plane crossing," started showing on Sunday, 23 March, at 12:04 p.m. EDT (1604 GMT) when Earth moved through Saturn’s ring plane, according to In-the-Sky.org.

Why does Saturn’s ring become invisible?

The phenomenon occurs because Saturn maintains a 26.7-degree axial tilt. As it orbits the Sun over its 29.4-year cycle, the rings appear to change orientation. 
 
 
At times, Saturn's rings are angled in a way that gives us a clear view of them, while at other times, they align edge-on with Earth. When this happens, the rings either become nearly invisible or appear as a thin line across the planet’s surface.
 
The rings will reappear after March 2025, and due to Saturn's axial tilt, they will disappear again in November 2025. Its rings will come back into full view by 2032.

Also Read

Kaku Nakhate

Bank of America to appoint new India head after CEO Kaku Nakhate steps down

bull market, stock market

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex rallies for 6th day, adds 1,078pts, Nifty at 23,658; PSB outperforms

Data centres

India's data centre industry now worth $10 bn, shows explosive growth

education school children students

Decoded: International student applications dip 46% in Canada, 36% in Aus

periods, women, menstrual cycle, tampons, pads

Acer India announces menstrual policy, one day paid leave per month

 
The Saturn ring stretches 170,000 miles across (273,600 kilometres), they are only about 30 feet (10 metres) thick, making them appear thin and wispy when viewed from any angle.

Saturn's Rings

Saturn's rings have been a topic of discussion among astronomers for centuries. The origin theories range from the remnants of a destroyed moon or comet torn apart by Saturn's gravity to material leftover from the planet's formation over 4 billion years ago.
 
Saturn's rings are primarily made of ice particles, rocky debris, and cosmic dust, presenting a spectacular view from Earth with a telescope. The ring particles change greatly in size from tiny sand-like grains to massive chunks as large as houses or school buses.

More From This Section

Heathrow Airport

Heathrow airport defends blackout handling, says shutdown was unavoidable

Russian invasion of Ukraine

US, Russian negotiators launch ceasefire talks in Saudi Arabia

Orlando Police Department, Tiffany diamond earrings

US police recover $769,500 Tiffany diamond earrings after man swallows them

Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, Turkey President's main rival

Turkey detains journalists amid protests over jailing of key Erdogan rival

wildfire

Wildfires in Japan damage homes, force residents to evacuate in 2 areas

Topics : Saturn Earth space

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPODelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon