Monday, March 24, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US, Russian negotiators launch ceasefire talks in Saudi Arabia

US, Russian negotiators launch ceasefire talks in Saudi Arabia

The separate meetings are set to discuss details of a pause in long-range attacks against energy facilities and civilian infrastructure

Russian invasion of Ukraine

Representative Image:Russia launched a barrage of drones across Ukraine overnight into Sunday.

AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US and Russian negotiators on Monday sat down for talks in Saudi Arabia on a partial ceasefire in Ukraine, hours after a round of negotiations between US and Ukrainian negotiators, Russian news reports said.

The state Tass and RIA-Novosti news agencies said the negotiations began in Riyadh. The meeting is expected to be followed by another contact between US and Ukrainian teams.

The separate meetings are set to discuss details of a pause in long-range attacks against energy facilities and civilian infrastructure and a halt on attacks in the Black Sea to ensure safe commercial shipping.

Ukraine and Russia agreed in principle Wednesday to a limited ceasefire after US President Donald Trump spoke with the countries' leaders, but the parties have offered different views of what targets would be off-limits to attack.

 

While the White House said energy and infrastructure would be covered, the Kremlin declared that the agreement referred more narrowly to energy infrastructure.

Also Read

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

One injured, houses damaged by Russian airstrike in Kyiv region: Ukraine

US Ukraine, US Ukraine flag

US, Ukraine hold talks in Saudi Arabia amid efforts to reach resolution

PremiumGold Rate in India

Gold rush: Rebalance if your allocation has risen beyond the 10% mark

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPI outflows ebb amid easing global concerns, optimism over Ukraine war

Russian invasion of Ukraine

7 dead after Moscow targets Kyiv with drone attack ahead of ceasefire talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would also like railways and ports to be protected.

Russia launched a barrage of drones across Ukraine overnight into Sunday that killed at least seven people, including a father and his 5-year-old daughter in Kyiv.

There must be more pressure on Russia to stop this terror, Zelenskyy said in a statement, adding that it depends on all our partners the US, Europe, and others around the world.

Zelenskyy has emphasized that Ukraine is open to a full, 30-day ceasefire that Trump has proposed, while Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a complete ceasefire conditional on a halt of arms supplies to Kyiv and a suspension of Ukraine's military mobilisation demands rejected by Ukraine and its Western allies.

Speaking on Fox News Sunday, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said he expected some real progress at the talks in Saudi Arabia, particularly as it affects a Black Sea ceasefire on ships between both countries, and from that you'll naturally gravitate into a full-on shooting ceasefire.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Orlando Police Department, Tiffany diamond earrings

US police recover $769,500 Tiffany diamond earrings after man swallows them

Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, Turkey President's main rival

Turkey detains journalists amid protests over jailing of key Erdogan rival

wildfire

Wildfires in Japan damage homes, force residents to evacuate in 2 areas

Red Sea, US airstrike, airstrike, Houthis, Yemen

1 killed, many injured in US airstrikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen

War, Israel-Gaza war

Israel strikes largest hospital in south Gaza; 2 dead, several injured

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Saudi Arabia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPODelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon