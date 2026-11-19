Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella acknowledged that the company could have done more to prevent last week's global Outlook outage, which disrupted services for businesses and users across several countries. He also warned that faster software updates and fixes are creating new stability challenges for older technology infrastructure.

In an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, Nadella said the disruption was caused by a previously undetected software bug that surfaced under a particular pattern of user traffic. Microsoft should have identified the issue through testing before it triggered a widespread outage, Nadella admitted.

“It was one of those crazy perfect storms where there was a latent bug that got sort of found only during a particular traffic pattern,” Nadella told CNBC.

“Of course, we should have done the testing before. We should have figured out how to have the bulkheads such that you didn’t have a global outage.”

“Bulkheads” refers to a software engineering approach in which different parts of a system are isolated so that a failure in one component does not affect the entire network.

The outage, reported on November 12, initially affected Outlook before disrupting other Microsoft services, including Teams, Copilot, Microsoft 365, SharePoint and OneDrive. It lasted more than 24 hours and affected users across several countries, including India, the US, the UK, Canada and Australia.

According to Microsoft's preliminary investigation, the disruption involved a software bug introduced in July, increased traffic following a Teams failover and reduced server capacity. The company ruled out a cyberattack and worked to restore services by deploying additional virtual machines, applying patches and rolling back configuration changes.

AI-driven software fixes pose new stability challenges

ALSO READ: Why SoftBank's Masayoshi Son regrets missing out on Anthropic investment Nadella also highlighted a broader challenge emerging as artificial intelligence (AI) accelerates software development and helps companies identify bugs more quickly. While faster detection allows companies to fix vulnerabilities sooner, the resulting patches and updates can introduce instability, particularly in older infrastructure.

“The thing that AI has done is it allowed us to find these bugs and fix these bugs. But that means you’ve got to then patch them, and that creates instability,” Nadella told CNBC.

He added, “I think a lot of what you’re seeing is a little bit of, maybe, old infrastructure with new patches and instability.”

His comments come as Microsoft seeks to expand the use of AI across its enterprise software business. At its Ignite conference on Tuesday, the company outlined its vision for Copilot as a central hub for workplace productivity.

Nadella also said businesses would increasingly move towards usage-based pricing models as customers adopt AI tools. He cited Microsoft's Dynamics business, where a growing share of revenue is based on usage rather than the number of software licences or seats.

The Microsoft CEO also addressed growing opposition to data centre construction, saying technology companies must demonstrate the benefits of their investments to local communities.

He said, “We have to win the hearts and minds and the votes one community at a time.”