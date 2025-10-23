Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 01:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Saudi Arabia appoints Sheikh Saleh bin Fawzan al-Fawzan as new grand mufti

Saudi Arabia appoints Sheikh Saleh bin Fawzan al-Fawzan as new grand mufti

Sheikh Saleh bin Fawzan became a prominent scholar, speaking to the faithful via the Noor ala al-Darb, or Light the Way, radio show and via multiple books he's authored and his television appearances

Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia flag

Sheikh Saleh, reportedly born Sept 28, 1935, in Saudi Arabia's al-Qassim province, studied the Quran with a local imam after his father's death | Image: Wikimedia Commons

AP Dubai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Saudi Arabia appointed a prominent ultraconservative scholar late Wednesday as the country's new grand mufti, the kingdom's top religious scholar.

Sheikh Saleh bin Fawzan al-Fawzan, 90, took over the position, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported. The decision came from King Salman, based on the recommendation of his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the report added.

Sheikh Saleh, reportedly born Sept 28, 1935, in Saudi Arabia's al-Qassim province, studied the Quran with a local imam after his father's death.

He became a prominent scholar, speaking to the faithful via the Noor ala al-Darb, or Light the Way, radio show and via multiple books he's authored and his television appearances. His fatwas, or religious orders, have been shared via social media as well.

 

Sheikh Saleh has faced criticism in Western media in the past for some of his pronouncements. Human Rights Watch in 2017 reported Sheikh Saleh, when asked if Sunni Muslims should view Shiite as their brothers, responded: "They are brothers of Satan."  The Shiite lie about God, his prophet, and the consensus of Muslims... There is no doubt about the unbelief of these people, Human Rights Watch separately quoted Sheikh Saleh saying at another moment.

Also Read

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia ends Kafala system: What changes for 2.6 mn Indian migrants

Saudi Arabia

Saudi premium residency at Rs 98,000: How foreigners can live & work freely

Oil

US, Saudi Arabia vie for larger share of India's crude oil import piepremium

Trump, Saudi Prince, Trump's Saudi visit

Saudi Arabia, US in talks for defence pact ahead of MBS' Washington visit

Donald Trump, Trump, Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Munir

Pakistan's power play: Saying yes to all in a risky multipolar world

Such comments about the Shiite from religious leaders in Saudi Arabia are common, particularly amid political tensions between the kingdom and Iran. Sheikh Saleh also criticised Yemen's Houthi rebels for firing missiles toward holy sites in the kingdom.

In 2003, Sheikh Saleh was quoted as saying: Slavery is a part of Islam. Slavery is part of jihad, and jihad will remain as long as there is Islam.

The sheikh also had a fatwa attributed to him in 2016 banning the mobile game Pokemon Go as a form of gambling. Saudi Arabia under Crown Prince Mohammed now owns a sizable stake in Nintendo and the gaming division of Niantic, the maker of Pokemon Go.

Sheikh Saleh takes the post after the September death of Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, who held the position of grand mufti for a quarter century.

The al-Sheikh family, descendants of Sheikh Mohammed Ibn Abdul-Wahhab, long had seen its members serve as the grand mufti.

Sheikh Mohammed's ultraconservative teachings of Islam in the 18th century, widely referred to as Wahhabism in his name, had guided the kingdom for decades, particularly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran saw the kingdom grow even more conservative.

The grand mufti is one of the top Islamic clerics in the world of Sunni Muslims. Saudi Arabia, home to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, hosts the annual Hajj pilgrimage required of all able-bodied Muslims once in their lives, making the pronouncements of the grand mufti that much more closely followed.

Saudi Arabia has socially liberalized under King Salman, allowing women to drive and opening movie theatres as the country tries to move its economy away from being dominated by its oil industry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mark Carney, Canada

Canada aims to double non-US exports in a decade amid Trump tariff impact

gaza

Israel to resume ceasefire, aid after it launched deadly strikes in Gaza

JD Vance, Vance, Benjamin Netanyahu

US V-P Vance visits Israel, says Gaza ceasefire going better than expected

Lebanon, Israel, Lebanon-Israel flag

Lebanon president urges talks with Israel, says war brought no gains

Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California

Meta to lay off 600 employees amid AI overhaul, top-tier staff retained

Topics : Saudi Arabia West Asia Middle East

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon