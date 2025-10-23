Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Lebanon president urges talks with Israel, says war brought no gains

Lebanon president urges talks with Israel, says war brought no gains

Since 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war ended with a US-brokered ceasefire in November, Israel has carried out almost daily airstrikes on Lebanon that left scores of people dead, many of them civilians

Lebanon, Israel, Lebanon-Israel flag

We cannot be outside the ongoing track in the region, Aoun said in comments while meeting a group of Lebanese business journalists | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Beirut
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Lebanon's president said Monday that his country and Israel should negotiate to solve pending problems between them since war didn't lead to any positive results.

The comments by President Joseph Aoun came after US counterpart Donald Trump brokered a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in the more than two-year war, which started when the Palestinian militant group led an attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostage.

A day after the Israel-Hamas war began, Lebanon's Hezbollah started attacking Israeli military posts along the border in what it called a backup front for Gaza. The Israel-Hezbollah conflict intensified into full-blown fighting nearly a year later, during which the Lebanese group suffered heavy losses and many of its political and military commanders were killed.

 

Since the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war ended with a US-brokered ceasefire in November, Israel has carried out almost daily airstrikes on Lebanon that left scores of people dead, many of them civilians.

Lebanon negotiated in the past with Israel with mediation by the United States and the United Nations, Aoun said, adding that these talks led to the 2022 agreement between the two countries over their maritime border.

Also Read

Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon kill 1, injure 7; highway blocked

Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon kill 1, injure 7; highway blocked

Lebanon Strikes

5 killed, including 3 children, in Israeli drone strike on southern Lebanon

Israel building strike

Israel airstrikes kill 5 in Lebanon, including 4 Hezbollah members

Israel, Yemen, airstrike

'Serious attack': Israeli drone strikes near UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

Lebanon Strikes

Saudi Arabia, Qatar to invest in Lebanon if Hezbollah disarms: US envoy

What prevents repeating the same thing to find solutions to pending matters especially that war did not lead to results? Aoun asked. He said that the atmosphere in the Middle East is that of deals and agreements, and that how the negotiations will take place can be decided at the time.

Conditions are moving toward negotiations to achieve peace and stability, Aoun said. "Therefore we say that through dialogue and negotiations solutions can be reached.

We cannot be outside the ongoing track in the region, Aoun said in comments while meeting a group of Lebanese business journalists.

Speaking at Israel's parliament on Monday, Trump told Israeli lawmakers that their country had no more to achieve on the battlefield and must work toward peace in the Middle East after more than two years of war against Hamas and skirmishes with Hezbollah and Iran.

In August, the Lebanese government made a decision to disarm Hezbollah by the end of the year, but officials later said that resources were too limited to meet the deadline. The current aim is to fully clear a stretch along the Lebanon-Israel border, defined as south of the Litani River, by the end of November before moving into further phases.

Hezbollah has rejected the plan, saying it won't discuss disarmament as long as Israel continues to occupy several hills along the border and carries out almost daily strikes.

Trump praised Aoun in his speech in Jerusalem, saying his administration is helping the Lebanese leader to permanently disarm Hezbollah's terror brigades. He's doing very well.

The dagger of Hezbollah, long aimed at Israel's throat, has been totally shattered, Trump said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California

Meta to lay off 600 employees amid AI overhaul, top-tier staff retained

north korea, tech workers, fake tech workers, us vs north korea

Latest missile tests demonstrate new hypersonic systems, says North Korea

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump approves $25 mn in disaster aid to help Alaska recover from storms

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump denies report of US approval for Ukraine's strikes inside Russia

Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney

Carney unveils Canada's talent attraction plan amid US H-1B visa changes

Topics : Lebanon israel Hezbollah West Asia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchH-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon