SC ruling on Trump's tariffs: UK expects favourable US trade to continue

SC ruling on Trump's tariffs: UK expects favourable US trade to continue

UK says its lowest reciprocal tariffs and close ties will safeguard its privileged trade position with the US after the Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump | (Photo:PTI)

Reuters LONDON
Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 9:25 PM IST

Britain expects privileged trading position with the United States to continue after a US Supreme Court ruling struck down President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, the government said on Friday.
 
"The UK enjoys the lowest reciprocal tariffs globally, and under any scenario we expect our privileged trading position with the US to continue", British government spokesperson said in a statement.
 
"We will work with the (US) Administration to understand how the ruling will affect tariffs for the UK and the rest of the world." 
A British trade body said on Friday that a US Supreme Court ruling against President Trump's global tariffs has added to the uncertainty businesses are facing. 
 
"While this decision gives clarity on the President's executive powers to raise tariffs, it does little to clear the murky waters for business," the British Chambers of Commerce said in a statement.
  "The court's decision also raises questions on how US importers can reclaim levies already paid and whether UK exporters can also receive a share of any rebate depending on commercial trading terms."

Topics : Donald Trump Trump tariffs US Supreme Court

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 9:25 PM IST

