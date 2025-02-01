Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 07:00 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump admin likely to fire FBI agents involved in probe against president

Trump admin likely to fire FBI agents involved in probe against president

It was not clear how many agents might be affected, but officials acting at the direction of the administration were working to identify individual agents who could be terminated

Donald Trump, Trump

Terminations show Trump's determination to bend the law enforcement and intelligence community to his will | (Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 6:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Trump administration officials are moving to fire FBI agents engaged in investigations involving President Donald Trump in the coming days, two people familiar with the plans said Friday.

It was not clear how many agents might be affected, but officials acting at the direction of the administration were working to identify individual agents who could be terminated, said the people who insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Among the politically explosive investigations involving Trump over the last four years are inquiries into his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and his hoarding of classified documents, as well as hundreds of criminal cases against rioters who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

 

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment, and an FBI spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

The terminations would be a major blow to the historic independence of the nation's premier federal law enforcement agency and would reflect Trump's determination to bend the law enforcement and intelligence community to his will.

It's part of a startling pattern of retribution waged on federal government employees, following the forced ousters of a group of senior executives earlier this week as well as a mass firing by the Justice Department of prosecutors on special counsel Jack Smith's team who investigated Trump.

The firings would be done over the will of the acting FBI director Brian Driscoll, who has indicated that he objects to the idea, the people said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

JPMorgan Chase & Co

JPMorgan's Sippel departs for Rokos; Pranav Thakur named markets chief

Exxon Mobil corp

Exxon reports mixed Q4 results with strong production, weak refining profit

ECB, European central bank, central banks

Euro area 2-year yields set for largest weekly drop since September

us inflation

Key US inflation gauge posts largest monthly rise since last April

Jerome Powell, US Fed Chair

Trump's offensive against diversity, equity puts Powell's Fed on defensive

Topics : Trump Inauguration 2025 Donald Trump administration Federal Bureau of Investigation US Capitol attack US Department of Justice

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsIndia vs England 4th T20 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon