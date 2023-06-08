close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

US Justice Dept informs Trump he's a target in classified documents probe

Often a notification that a person is a target is a strong sign an indictment could follow, but it is possible the recipient is not ultimately charged

IANS Washington
Donald Trump

Donald Trump

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 10:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has allegedly informed former President Donald Trump that he was the target of a criminal probe into the possible mishandling of classified documents following his exit from the White House, the media reported on Thursday.

Informed sources told CNN on Wednesday that Trump, who is leading in opinion polls to be the Republican Party's 2024 candidate for president, had been sent a letter, the contents of which have not been made public.

Trump's legal team met DOJ officials, including special counsel Jack Smith who is heading the probe, about the investigation on Monday, the sources said, adding the meeting focused on the team presenting their allegations of misconduct by prosecutors.

DOJ regulations allow for prosecutors to notify subjects of an investigation that they have become a target.

Often a notification that a person is a target is a strong sign an indictment could follow, but it is possible the recipient is not ultimately charged.

Prosecutors have the discretion to notify subjects that they have become a target. Once informed, a target has the opportunity to present evidence or testify to the grand jury if they choose.

Also Read

Donald Trump invited to testify before New York grand jury: Report

Trump to appear on CNN town hall a day after sex assault verdict

Georgia special grand jury wraps up probe of Donald Trump, allies

Trump probe: Justice Department seeks to pierce attorney-client privilege

Appeals court rejects Donald Trump effort to block Pence testimony

Pursuing solution for Indian students fearing deportation: Canada minister

Instagram algorithms promoting pedophiles, Musk says 'extremely concerning'

Pence launches 2024 campaign, says Trump 'should never' be president again

China-Pakistan collab in Shaksgam Valley poses threat to India: Report

PM Modi, Prez Biden to discuss Indo-Pacific tech partnership: White House

The special counsel's iprobe has scrutinised Trump's handling of classified documents he brought with him to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida after leaving the White House in January 2021, including actions that were taken after the former President received a subpoena in May 2022 to return all classified materials in his possession, reports CNN.

Last August, FBI agents raided the beachside property and seized some 11,000 documents, including around 100 marked as classified of which some were labelled top secret.

Prosecutors have questioned dozens of witnesses over the past several months, including senior Trump aides and employees at his Florida resort.

In a New York Times interview on Wednesday, Trump denied that he had been told he faces an indictment over his handling of the documents, the BBC reported.

When asked if he had been told he is a target of a federal investigation, he told the Times "you have to understand" that he was not in direct touch with prosecutors.

Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and has criticised the DOJ's investigation as "politically motivated" and a "witch-hunt".

Any indictment over his handling of classified documents would come after Trump became the first former President to be charged with a crime, after he pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records over a hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

He faces a trial in that case in New York next year.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump United States

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 10:25 AM IST

Latest News

View More

US Justice Dept informs Trump he's a target in classified documents probe

Donald Trump
3 min read

Pursuing solution for Indian students fearing deportation: Canada minister

Canada
6 min read

Google improves logical and reasoning skills of its AI chatbot 'Bard'

Google AI
2 min read

Most Popular

Diverted Air India Delhi-US flight lands in middle of Russia airspace row

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

New York City sues Hyundai, Kia after security flaw leads wave of car theft

Hyundai
3 min read

Standard Chartered to trim more than 100 roles as part of cost cuts

Standard Chartered
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon