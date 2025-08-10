Sunday, August 10, 2025 | 11:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Senior Chinese diplomat Liu Jianchao detained for questioning: Report

Senior Chinese diplomat Liu Jianchao detained for questioning: Report

The 61-year-old senior diplomat was taken away for questioning in late July after returning to Beijing from an overseas work trip, the paper reported, quoting people familiar with the matter

China

Liu, the Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC), is regarded as the potential future foreign minister and shares close ties with President Xi Jinping.

Press Trust of India Beijing
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 11:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Liu Jianchao, a senior Chinese diplomat heading the foreign relations department of the ruling Communist Party, has been detained for questioning, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The 61-year-old senior diplomat was taken away for questioning in late July after returning to Beijing from an overseas work trip, the paper reported, quoting people familiar with the matter.

There is, however, no official confirmation of his detention yet.

Liu, the Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC), is regarded as the potential future foreign minister and shares close ties with President Xi Jinping.

Liu led a CPC delegation that attended the Liberation Movements Summit in South Africa on July 28, according to the official media here.

 

Also Read

US China trade war, US , China, tariff hike, donald trump, Chinese goods, wto, world trade organisation, US tariff hikes, global trade war, American goods

China urges US to ease AI chip export controls for trade deal: Report

Jabin Jacob (left), Constantino Xavier (right)

'With China's rise in South Asia, India's neighbours have greater demands'premium

Nvidia

Chinese state media flags security risks in Nvidia H20 AI chips

CATL

CATL suspends production at Jianxiawo lithium mine in China: Report

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED files chargesheet over betting app scam linked to Chinese national

The news of Liu's detention, coming ahead of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to be held in China's Tianjin city later this month, sent shock waves across the Chinese official and diplomatic circles.

The summit of the 10-member SCO is scheduled to take place from August 31 to September 1.

As a Minister of the International Department of the CPC, Liu wielded considerable influence over China's foreign policy, though Wang Yi is the Foreign Minister.

Liu was one of the top officials who External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met during his visit here on July 14 and discussed the progress of the normalisation of the relations after last year's meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Russia ending the over four year's freeze in ties due the military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

The official website of the CPC International Department still has Liu's photos and the statements of his meetings with various international dignitaries.

In 2023, the then-foreign minister Qin Gang was ousted. Qin, too, was regarded as Xi's protg. The reasons for Qin's removal were not made public.

After Qin's removal, Wang, who is currently a member of the powerful Political Bureau of the CPC and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, was made the Foreign Minister, a post he relinquished to facilitate Qin's elevation.

Hailing from the Chinese province of Jilin, Liu studied international relations at Oxford University and later joined the Chinese foreign ministry, where he served in various capacities, including as its spokesman.

He also served in CPC's Central Discipline Commission (CDS), which investigated thousands of officials for corruption and indiscipline since Xi took over as leader of the party in 2012.

The officials indicted by the CDS included two Defence Ministers, besides scores of generals of the Chinese military.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Trump-Putin chat for hours, not even Melania could separate the two

Russia, Ukraine stick to demands ahead of Putin-Trump Alaska summit

F-35 Fighter jets

British F-35 fighter jet makes emergency landing in Japan airport

inflation, US inflation, retail inflation

US core inflation likely to increase as higher tariffs push up prices

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Russia, Ukraine firm on demands ahead of planned Putin-Trump summit

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Netanyahu's Gaza takeover push fuels crisis for Israel's global image

Topics : China China Communist Party Chinese government Arrest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 11:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon