Home / World News / HSBC plans to unveil $1.5 billion of annual cost savings on February 19

HSBC plans to unveil $1.5 billion of annual cost savings on February 19

HSBC said that it plans to wind down its M&A and some equities businesses in Europe and the Americas, accelerating a shift towards Asia in its biggest retrenchment from investment banking

HSBC

HSBC has been scaling back its worldwide footprint, exiting dozens of low-returning consumer banking activities, from France to Greece to Canada (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

HSBC is preparing to report $1.5 billion of annual cost savings from the changes implemented under its broad restructuring initiatives, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. 
The bank's Hong Kong shares fell 0.4 per cent on Friday as the broader Hang Seng Index gained 2.5 per cent. 
Under CEO Georges Elhedery, who replaced Noel Quinn in September 2024, HSBC is overhauling its dealmaking and corporate advisory activities in the West, to boost returns and tighten its focus on Asia, where it earns the bulk of its profit. 
The bank said last month it plans to wind down its M&A and some equities businesses in Europe and the Americas, accelerating a shift towards Asia in its biggest retrenchment from investment banking in decades. 
 
HSBC declined to comment on the savings target reported by the FT. 

Elhedery is due to report the $1.5 billion in cost savings when HSBC announces its full-year results, the FT said. 
HSBC has been scaling back its worldwide footprint, exiting dozens of low-returning consumer banking activities, from France to Greece to Canada in the past few years. 
The bank said in October it would combine some of its commercial and investment banking businesses, and also installed a new leadership structure. 
Under the changes, HSBC said it would carve up its operations into four business lines, namely UK, Hong Kong, corporate and institutional banking, and wealth banking. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Topics : HSBC HSBC Bank Investment Banks

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

